Cyber Week deals: $510 MacBook Air, $170 AirPods Pro 2, $99 Bose speaker, 53% off Echo Show 5 bundles, more

It’s Thursday, which means Cyber Week is almost over. Of course, it also means that retailers are making one last push with impressive new deals. The star of the show today is Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, which is on sale for just $509.99 at Best Buy. That’s an insane price for this model! You can also save big on AirPods Pro 2, Bose speakers, Echo Show 5 bundles, and more.

Keep reading to see all the top tech deals of the day on Thursday, December 5.

Featured Cyber Week deals

First and foremost, here are our top picks for the very best deals of Cyber Week 2024:

📱 T-Mobile deals

💻 Squarespace

Game-changing Blueprint AI from Squarespace builds you a website with one prompt! Save 10% on all Squarespace plans with the code BGR10!

Top Deals of the Day

More deals to check out

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon