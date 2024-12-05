Cyber Week deals: $510 MacBook Air, $170 AirPods Pro 2, $99 Bose speaker, 53% off Echo Show 5 bundles, more

It’s Thursday, which means Cyber Week is almost over. Of course, it also means that retailers are making one last push with impressive new deals. The star of the show today is Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, which is on sale for just $509.99 at Best Buy. That’s an insane price for this model! You can also save big on AirPods Pro 2, Bose speakers, Echo Show 5 bundles, and more.
Keep reading to see all the top tech deals of the day on Thursday, December 5.
Featured Cyber Week deals
First and foremost, here are our top picks for the very best deals of Cyber Week 2024:
📱 T-Mobile deals
- Online Only: Get the iPhone 16 Pro On Us on Go5G Next and get AirPods 4 On Us instantly in cart
- Online Only: Get the Google Pixel 9 On Us on Most Plans and get Google Buds On Us instantly in cart
- Online Only: Get the Samsung GS24 On Us on Go5G Plus or Next and get Buds FE On Us instantly in cart
- Get a FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile w/New Line and Trade on Go5G Next
- T-Mobile Go5G Next plans are $5/month for watches & tablets (50% off!)
- Get 4 new iPhone 16 FREE from T-Mobile and 4 lines for $25/line
💻 Squarespace
- Game-changing Blueprint AI from Squarespace builds you a website with one prompt! Save 10% on all Squarespace plans with the code BGR10!
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — M1 MacBook Air is down to $599 at Walmart, or just $509.99 at Best Buy
- The $322 Acer Aspire 3 A315-24P-R7VH Slim Laptop is on sale for $279.99, and more than 10,000 people have bought one in the past 30 days alone
- There are still TONS of Bose deals for Cyber Week 2024, with prices starting at just $99 for the SoundLink Micro waterproof Bluetooth speaker
- Get the Echo Show 5 bundled with a Matter-compatible WiZ 60W A19 LED Smart Color Bulb for just $46.98, which is a massive 53% discount
- The DASH Rapid Egg Cooker that everyone is obsessed with is on sale for only $15.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $164.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $189 (reg. $249)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699.99 (reg. $799)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad Pro 13-inch (M4): $1,194 (reg. $1,299)
- MacBook Air 13.6-inch (M2): $769 (reg. $999)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get a factory-unlocked iPhone SE 3 (renewed, excellent condition) for just $195!
- Score the $50 Roku Streaming Stick 4K for only $29
- Sick and tired of spending $100+ every year on a Microsoft 365 subscription? Microsoft Office Home 2024 is $50 off right now for a lifetime license
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- 🤑 These special promos get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Nintendo Switch games are on sale with huge discounts for Cyber Monday 2024, and that includes hot new releases like Sonic X Shadow Generations, Barbie Project Friendship, and The Grinch Christmas Adventures!
- Sony XM5 wireless noise cancelling earbuds are on sale for $228, matching the all-time low
- Or, pick up Sony XM5 over-ear ANC headphones for $298 instead of $400
- You can also score best-selling Sony WH-CH520 headphones for just $38 on sale
- Get a Keurig K-Express coffee maker for $59.99 on sale
- Want a major upgrade? The $800 PHILIPS Series 3300 Fully Automatic Espresso Machine is on sale for $679.99
- The Google Nest WiFi Pro mesh wireless system with blazing-fast WiFi 6E is $279 on sale, down from $400
- Pick up a $380 Vitamix E310 Explorian blender for $254.99 on sale
- 3-packs of Energizer Weatheready always-charged flashlights are down to $16.19
- PlayStation 5 Slim consoles are on sale, so you can get the PS5 Slim for $424 or the PS5 Slim Digital Edition for only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are down to $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.