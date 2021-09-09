Best Robot Vacuums in 2021: Clean your home with ease

Nobody likes to have crumbs, dust, and dirt in their home. But it’s also impossible to always keep track of all of the stuff that may have fallen on your floors. Plus, who has the time to constantly be vacuuming? What you need is a helping hand in your house to clean for you when you’re off doing something else. A robot vacuum is the perfection solution for anyone who wants to keep their home in the best shape possible without having to commit to always be cleaning.

While you may not get the best cleaning of a carpet as you would compared to an upright vacuum, these tend to be great for pet hair and dust bunnies. Plus, it can cover the area as you sit or are doing other things around the house. There are even some that will empty themselves when they get too full, giving you more flexibility. We’ve tested a bunch of the best robot vacuums to give you the best breakdowns of which ones have the best features and which ones could best fit your situation.

Best Robot Vacuums for Boost Cleaning: eufy by Anker RoboVac G30

Pros: Smart tracking path sensor, BoostIQ technology

Cons: Can be affected by strong sunlight

As your robot vacuum moves around your floors, the last thing you want to realize is that it has been stuck somewhere and not actually doing any cleaning. With the eufy by Anker RoboVac G30, that won’t be an issue. The reasons are two-fold, because this features a smart tracking path sensor with Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 to get the most direct and efficient path to cleaning your home. This means that it won’t just pick a random path to go over and it will map out your home. It boasts 2,000Pa of hard-hitting suction. This ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces.

The second part of that is it features BoostIQ technology to automatically increase the suction power if it’s stuck. This will recognize within 1.5 seconds that it needs extra vacuuming strength and immediately deliver that. This allows it to go the extra mile to suck up what you need it to. It is compatible with hard floorings as well as carpets. There is also drop-sensing technology that will make sure it won’t take a tumble down the stairs.

It can become affected by strong sunlight to the sensors, so you should take that into consideration with the rooms it is cleaning. This will remember what area it cleaned so that it can clean that area again the next time you use it. There are also helpful prompts you can utilize to get the most out of the vacuum. All in all, we loved the cleaning ability and IQ of the vacuum.

Best Robot Vacuums for a Carpet: iRobot Roomba s9+

Pros: Empties itself when it’s full, works with a smart app

Cons: Pricey, brush needs clearing at times

There’s a reason that the iRobot Roomba S9+ is one of the most expensive robot vacuums on the market. It can do so much and is terrific for homes that have a lot of carpet. Not only will it clean up after you, but it will also clean up after your pets. This will actually empty itself when it’s full and will do so for up to 60 days. This features 40 times the suction power along with three stages of cleaning capabilities in order to lift, loosen, and eliminate the debris. It actually increases its suction when it goes over a carpet, thanks to the power boost technology.

There aren’t many vacuums smarter than this one, as it has vSLAM navigation to build personal smart maps of your home to remember where it should and shouldn’t go. It can be hooked up to voice assistance software to tell it when to start or it works with the smart app. The Perfect Edge Technology boasts advanced sensors and a specially designed corner brush to clean deep into corners. The 30% wider dual rubber brushes won’t get tangled with pet hair.

The brushes can need clearing at times if you have more dirt and dust than you realize. The replacement parts are expensive if you need to replace a brush. It also can be slightly louder than you expected. But we were impressed with how well it cleaned shorter and thicker carpets.

Best for a Budget: SereneLife Robot Vacuum Cleaner PUCRC25 V3

Pros: Affordable, fine-tuned to handle more automated sensor programming

Cons: Fills up quickly

Getting a robot vacuum cleaner for under $100 seems too good to be true, but you’ll love the SereneLife Robot Vacuum PUCRC25 V3 for the price. It has an extremely low profile, so it can fit under couches, tables, and chairs with ease. It also makes it easier to store. This will vacuum tile floors, hardwood flooring, and shorter carpets. It’ll run for up to 90 minutes and is fine-tuned to handle more automated sensor programming. It is both allergy- and pet-friendly as the air filter works to keep the air purer.

You only need to press one button to make this go and the dual rotating brushes help extend the reach of the vacuum. They rotate to catch dirt and debris in corners of the room. It only takes four hours to charge. It does fill up quickly, so you will have to keep an eye on it. Ideal for smaller homes and apartments rather than large ones, this may need to be charged twice before finishing a job.

Best Robot Vacuum to Empty Less Often: roborock E4

Pros: Utilizes 2,000PA of suction with automatic carpet boost, 640ml dust bin

Cons: Have to remember to turn on carpet boost or it will struggle going over it

While many robot vacuums make you empty them, you’ll have to open the roborock E4 robot vacuum one up every once in a while. That’s because it has a 640ml dust bin that stores more debris, meaning it can be emptied less often. This moves 10% faster than previous models, giving you a shorter usage time. It routes out your home in a Z-shape pattern to clean it more quickly and efficiently. The intelligent navigation helps it work its way through areas it hasn’t been yet.

This utilizes 2,000Pa of suction with automatic carpet boost to get those annoying hairs dislodged from the carpet and into the vacuum. That’s an 11% increase from older roborock models. If you have this charged up to 100%, it will run long enough to cover 2,152 sq. ft. The battery is 5,200mAh and you can control the device from your smartphone. You can set this up with a mopping system as well as an upgrade.

The robot vacuum can get stuck and doesn’t learn well from the previous movements. You will have to clear the floor of any cables, as it will get stuck on them. You have to turn on carpet boost if you know it’s going to be going over a carpet, or else it does struggle.

Best Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner: ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+

Pros: Self-emptying, avoids objects on the floor

Cons: Battery can run out in the middle of a job

Give yourself the dual power of cleaning and mopping with the ECOVACS Deebot N8 Pro+. This delivers 30 days of dirt and debris and will empty it out when it’s full. This boasts 2600Pa of suction to draw our dirt and dust. With TRUEDETECT, a 3D-based technology that lets it detect and avoid objects, you won’t have to move stuff around if you forget. Mapping out the room and choosing a floor plan is simple, thanks to the LiDAR navigation with aerospace standard detection systems.

This will vacuum and mop all in one go. It automatically avoids carpets when mopping hard floors. Also, it will double the suction power when vacuuming carpets. While there is a 110 runtime that is found more often than not, sometimes it does not make it the whole time. It will automatically recharge and resume where it left off.

