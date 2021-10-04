Best handheld vacuums 2021: Get rid of that mess fast

Scoop up all that unwanted pet hair and those hard-to-reach dust bunnies under the table by getting one of these best-rated handheld vacuums. In order to keep your home or office neat and tidy, a handheld vacuum goes so much farther than a broom and dustpan. The choices these days take up far less storage than your parents’ old vacuums from the past and their portability makes everyday use a breeze.

Trying to find the right one for your situation has never been tougher. There are more on the market than ever before. That’s why we’ve taken the liberty of doing the homework for you. If you’re in need of a new handheld vacuum, look no further than this great selection for houses, apartments, offices, or even cars. Here are our picks for the best handheld vacuums.

Best combo pack: BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

Pros: Extra-long crevice tool, comes with an extra

Cons: No charging stand

BLACK + DECKER is known for tools and appliances and the BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Handheld Vacuum 20V is another example of the company’s excellence in household machinery. The reason the combo pack is worth it is that you’ll get an extra filter to use as a replacement. This vacuum has four times more suction power than any other BLACK + DECKER handheld vacuum.

It has an extra-long crevice tool that lets you reach the toughest areas. The lithium technology allows for strong suction. There is two-speed cleaning that clears dry spills quickly. Bigger messes can be cleared away with the use of the two speeds. This holds 75ml of dirt and grime before needed to be emptied. It has a wide mouth to be able to scoop up large debris. This vacuum empties quickly and the bowl and filter are washable for easy cleaning.

Best handheld vacuums for pet owners: Shark Rocket Corded Ultra-Light Hand Vacuum

Pros: TruePet motorized brush, extended-reach stretch hose

Cons: No charging dock, can’t wash the dust cap

If your dog or cat is constantly shedding, you know you need a serious vacuum to help pick up all that unwanted hair. The Shark Rocket Corded Ultra-Light Hand Vacuum has all the features you’re looking for, including a TruePet motorized brush specifically designed to pick up pet hair that also works great on stairs, furniture, and in cars. The dust cup is easily emptied thanks to a push button that opens up the bottom door and releases the contents right into the trash.

The power cord reaches 15 feet so you won’t need to constantly be moving outlets. The Shark Rocket also comes with a extended-reach stretch hose for small cracks and under windows. It delivers 3.4 amps of powerful cleaning. This weighs just around four pounds, so it’s easy to hold and maneuver.

Most versatile handheld vacuums: Bissell Cleanview Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum 47R51

Pros: Many useful accessories, multi-level filtration system

Cons: Corded, so does have limitations for getting to places

Packing a lot of punch into a small package, the Bissell Cleanview 47R51 Deluxe Corded Handheld Vacuum can handle just about any mess. The 4 amp motor powers this 5 lb. tool that only measures 10″ x 5″ x 8″. Included with the vacuum are many useful accessories such as a rubber contour nozzle, a hose adapter nozzle that holds a two-foot hose in order to reach high places, a wide mouth tool to pick up large debris, and a crevice tool for narrow areas. The multi-level filtration system helps eliminate household allergens. This has an 18-foot power cord that allows you to go quite a ways. It holds 0.78 liters before you need to empty it.

Best value: Allopo Handheld Vacuum

Pros: Simple to use, cost-efficient

Cons: Only meant to be used for dry use

The Allopo Handheld Vacuum provides you with cordless suction for a low price. You’ll enjoy 8,000PA of suction, thanks to the 70W high-power motor. Emptying this is simple, as you just have to press one button. It is lightweight and cordless, allowing you to use it almost anywhere. The filter screen can be washed and decontaminated to be reused.

When it is fully charged in a short time, it runs for 30 consecutive minutes. You can utilize this in your home or car. It comes with five accessories, including a dusting brush and nozzle for carpets and pet hair. This is only meant to be used for dry use. This is a smart purchase if you are trying to stick to a budget.

Best for use in the dark: VacLife Handheld Vacuum

Pros: Bright LED light, portable

Cons: Shorter run time than others

Getting the most out of your handheld vacuum in the toughest situations is what you’re aiming for. The VacLife Handheld Vacuum delivers. This utilizes a strong motor for powerful suction. It takes care of daily cleaning of hair and dust. Perfect for a car or home, it is durable to use. This is portable, allowing you to reach many spots.

It is built to last and is cordless. The super bright LED light ensures your cleaning work is illuminated. That is especially helpful for cleaning under a couch, chair, or in a car. It takes three or four hours to charge. It runs continuously for 20 minutes after that. The detachable dust cap makes emptying it a breeze.

