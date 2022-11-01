Get a year of Walmart Plus for 50% off before Black Friday

November is here, which means the busiest shopping season of the year is about to begin. Black Friday is weeks away, but sales are already starting to emerge. In fact, Walmart’s early Black Friday deals are available online right now, including a limited-time offer on the store’s membership program. You can get a full year of Walmart Plus for just $49, but you have less than 72 hours to take advantage of this deal before it expires.

If you’re interested, you can sign up for a Walmart Plus annual membership right here.

From now through January 3 at 11:59 p.m. ET, customers can get an annual membership for Walmart Plus for $49 (down from $98). Similar to Amazon Prime, Walmart Plus includes free shipping. It also includes a subscription to Paramount Plus, free grocery delivery on orders of $35 or more, savings on fuel, and early access to Black Friday deals.

Keep in mind, this special offer only applies to the annual membership. If you sign up for the monthly membership, the price is still $12.95 a month. The subscription will also auto-renew at $98 next year if you don’t cancel your membership.

It’s no coincidence that this offer arrived just days before Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” event begins on November 7. Some of the most popular Black Friday deals do sell out, but Walmart Plus members have access to the deals seven hours earlier than everyone else. If you plan on doing all of your Christmas shopping before the end of the month, there’s a decent chance your Walmart Plus membership will pay for itself immediately.

Beyond all of the perks listed above, Walmart also gives Plus members bonus offers throughout the year. Right now, members can get a $15 Lyft credit and six free months of Spotify Premium. If you do sign up, be sure to redeem these offers ASAP.