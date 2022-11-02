Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.

Sure the iPad Air 4 is the 2020 model, a tablet that Apple doesn’t even sell anymore. Instead, Apple has the $599 iPad Air 5 in stores now.

Not only that, but Apple’s newly launched iPad 10 costs $449, and it’s available from Apple at the regular price since Apple doesn’t do Black Friday deals. Also, Apple still stocks the iPad 9, which starts at $329.

But that doesn’t make Walmart’s Black Friday iPad Air 4 deal any less exciting.

The 64GB iPad Air 4 is on sale for just $349 at Walmart right now while supplies last. It’s marked as a Black Friday deal, and you’ll save a whopping $120 compared to the regular price.

If you need more storage, you can opt for the 256GB iPad Air 4, which is also part of Walmart’s early Black Friday iPad deal. The price goes up to $499, or $100 in savings compared to the regular price.

Again, these are regular prices for Walmart, as Apple doesn’t stock the iPad Air 4.

But those prices make the iPad Air 4 an incredible find. We’re looking at a new tablet, not a refurbished or used device. It has the same all-screen design as all other iPads. And it packs a fingerprint sensor in the power button at the top.

Moreover, the iPad Air 4 features the same A14 Bionic as the brand-new iPad 10. And, unlike Apple’s latest tablet, it has a speedier USB-C port. Also, the iPad Air 4 has a fully laminated P3 display and an antireflective coating. Plus, it supports the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) without needing an adapter.

At $349/$499, the iPad Air 4 in this Walmart Black Friday deal is a much better bargain than the $449/$599 iPad 10 you’d purchase from Apple.

As always with early Black Friday deals, you might want to act fast. Apple isn’t manufacturing the iPad Air 4 at this time. Once the available supply is gone, you will likely not get another chance.

