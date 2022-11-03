Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days 2022: Start date & best deals

Walmart is bringing back its Black Friday Deals for Days event for the Black Friday 2022 season. Like last year, customers will get access to early Black Friday deals from Walmart in the weeks leading up to the actual Black Friday sale, which happens on November 25th, 2022.

The giant retailer has four events in place for its 2022 Black Friday Deals for Days sale, with one of them set to start soon. Also, be sure to visit our guide on all the best early Black Friday 2022 deals available now.

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days schedule

A new Walmart Black Friday Deals for Days event will start online on Walmart.com every Monday this November, with the first one set to go live on November 7th.

Here are the actual dates that you need to be aware of, per Walmart’s official announcement:

Event 1 (Deals begin online Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 9): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 7.

Event 2 (Deals begin online Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 16): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 14.

Event 3 (Deals begin online Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET and continue in stores Nov. 25): Walmart+ Early Access runs 12 p.m. ET – 7 p.m. ET on Mon., Nov. 21.

Cyber Monday (Nov. 28): Walmart will close out a month of incredible savings with its Cyber Monday event.

Walmart says that it has made “significant price investments to offer customers bigger savings across its incredible assortment of Black Friday items this year.” The retailer teases “deeper discounts” across various categories, including electronics, home, toys, and apparel.

Moreover, Walmart says it’ll have more exclusive deals than ever during these Black Friday Deals for Days events.

Walmart Plus members will get even faster access to deals

The entire Black Friday Deals for Days event offers buyers early access to various discounted products. Walmart says deals will cover exciting brands like Apple, Dyson, Lego, Lol Surprise!, and others.

But customers who subscribe to Walmart Plus will get early access to these events and the “first dibs online” for Black Friday savings. Walmart Plus customers had a four-hour head start last year on early deals.

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days 2022 event dates. Image source: Walmart

Walmart Plus costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month. The membership includes free shipping and delivery, fuel savings, Walmart Rewards, access to Paramount Plus, and six months of Spotify.

Buyers who subscribe between November 1st and 3rd can save 50% on their Walmart Plus subscription, just in time for the Black Friday Deals for Days events. You can subscribe to Walmart Plus at this link.

Don’t forget the Walmart app

Walmart says that the website (Walmart.com) and the Walmart App will feature a streamlined Black Friday shopping experience. This will make it easier to navigate the best Black Friday deals and see real-time pickup and delivery options.

Moreover, Walmart will offer customers three ways to return products: Holiday Guarantee, curbside returns, and Return Pickup for Walmart Plus members.

While you wait for the first Black Friday Deals for Days event to start on November 7th, you can already take advantage of an excellent iPad Air 4 sale at Walmart right now.

You’ll also want to save this link for the actual Black Friday Deals for Days that will follow soon.