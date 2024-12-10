This is your last chance to get a refund for Spotify’s Car Thing

In May, Spotify announced it would be killing off Car Thing, its first-ever hardware product. As of December 9th, the Car Things have been officially discontinued and are no longer operational. If you own a Car Thing, you can’t use it ever again (officially). The good news is that you can get a full refund for your purchase, but you’ll need to act fast.

According to Spotify’s support site, you need to contact customer service by January 14, 2025 to get a refund for your Car Thing.

First, visit this page on Spotify’s website and click “Start messaging” to start a conversation with one of Spotify’s customer service bots. Type in “Car Thing refund” and send the message. At this point, the bot will remind you that Car Thing has been discontinued and ask if you want to check to see if you’re eligible for a refund. Click the “Yes” button.

Up next, you will need to send a picture of your order details or proof of payment using the file widget on the bottom left corner of the chat box. I never actually ordered a Car Thing, but if you did, I hope you kept some form of receipt from your purchase.

Per Reddit (via The Verge), here’s what the Car Thing says if you try to use it now:

Car Thing is discontinued and no longer operational. Thank you for being on this journey with us, safe travels. For more information, visit carthing.com. Contact customer service by no later than January 14th, 2025 to discuss your refund options.

Hopefully, if Spotify attempts another hardware product, it comes with a long-term plan.