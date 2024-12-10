These ChatGPT-ready glasses could be perfect for Advanced Voice Mode

While Apple is supposedly surveying the smart glasses market before potentially manufacturing its own pair, other companies are deploying commercial products right now to leverage the power of genAI software. We saw Meta bundle its Meta AI software with the Ray-Ban Meta, and Samsung is expected to launch its own XR headset next year.

But if you’re shopping for a wearable device to help you make the most of ChatGPT, you’ll want to check out the new Solos AirGo Vision glasses. They’re available for preorder for $299, which is what you’d pay for a pair of Ray-Ban Metas. But unlike those, the AirGo Vision works with ChatGPT out of the box.

As a ChatGPT enthusiast, I think this kind of product might work well with ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode. It practically gives the AI a pair of eyes to answer questions about your surroundings in real-time.

Also interesting is the privacy approach. The Solos glasses come with interchangeable frames that let you eliminate the cameras when you don’t need them.

I told you a few weeks ago how ChatGPT’s Advanced Voice Mode became available in Europe just as I visited a museum in Venice, Italy. That’s where I tested Advanced Voice Mode without any preparation. The test wasn’t perfect, and one of the downsides was immediately clear. The AI did not have eyes.

A gadget like the Solos AirGo Vision would have worked well in that scenario, but I can see plenty of scenarios where I’d want to feed the AI photos or videos of things around me.

Remember that Apple is doing the same thing with Visual Intelligence on the iPhone 16. But you have to press a button to turn on the iPhone’s camera and then have the AI offer you information about things around you.

A pair of glasses would be better than that. The AirGo Vision will let you ask ChatGPT for details about your surroundings. The glasses can also translate text into different languages, support navigation, and help with other questions.

According to The Verge, you’d be able to customize the Solos glasses with other genAI software if ChatGPT isn’t your favorite. Google Gemini and Anthrophic Claude are such alternatives.

As a privacy-conscious individual, I also like Solos’ take on privacy. You don’t have to wear the cameras all the time. You can change the front of the frame with the default component that doesn’t feature any cameras. The actual computer is placed in the left and right frames, which can be recharged via USB-C. The battery lasts for about ten hours.

Even without cameras, I think the AirGo Vision would work with ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode or any similar product. It’s all about quickly asking the AI questions and getting answers directly into your ears.

Finally, I’ll also tell you that the Solos AirGo Vision isn’t a standalone device. You still need to pair the smart glasses with an iPhone or Android device that you keep in your pocket or purse while using them. You’ll have to use the official Solos AirGo app to do so.

The app will support the expected features, like voice assistant, translation, and notifications support. But more interesting are the health features. The glasses can help you monitor your posture, track activities, remind you to drink water, and even assist with workouts. A $10/month Premium subscription should unlock additional features.

Since I mentioned privacy, it’s unclear what sort of user and prompt data Solos collects with the app.

The glasses can also be customized with prescription lenses as long as you upload your information during the preorder purchase. That’s also when you’ll choose the size of the frames for your glasses. There’s even a sunglasses frame to choose from. You can customize your purchase at this link. Shipping should start in the coming weeks.