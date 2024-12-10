Apple Watch Ultra 3 to get satellite texting

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple plans to bring satellite connections to the Apple Watch Ultra 3 as well as a blood pressure monitoring feature.

The report claims that Apple will add satellite connectivity to its next Apple Watch Ultra model in 2025, giving users the ability to send text messages with Globalstar Inc.’s fleet of satellites even when they don’t have a cell signal or Wi-Fi connection.

Apple first introduced satellite texting for the iPhone 14 in 2022, and then enhanced the feature in 2023 by letting iPhone owners contact roadside assistance providers. In 2024, Apple updated the feature again by letting users send texts via satellite to anyone with iMessage.

While texting via satellite appears to be exclusive to the Ultra 3, the blood pressure monitor is seemingly in the works for every Apple Watch model. Sources say that it could be ready in time for the Apple Watch Series 11, but the feature was initially set to launch in 2023. There’s always a chance Apple could push it back again before next fall.

Regarding this feature, the report suggests that it “is designed to work in a similar way to Apple’s sleep apnea detector. It won’t give users specific readings — such as diastolic or systolic levels — but it will inform them that they may be in a state of hypertension.”

Finally, Gurman reports that some Apple Watch models will ditch Intel’s cellular modem and use a component built by MediaTek. This would follow Apple’s trend of slashing its reliance on Intel in recent years, as the company also ditched Intel chips in Mac computers.

“Apple is looking to reinvigorate smartwatch sales with the new features after a slow stretch,” Gurman says in regards to the new features. “Revenue from the company’s Wearables, Home and Accessories business, which includes watches, has declined the past two years — partly because customers have had less reason to upgrade.”