Entertainment Gaming

This blurry photo might be our first look at the Switch 2

Jacob Siegal
By
Published Dec 10th, 2024 12:58PM EST
Potential leaked image of the Nintendo Switch 2.
Image: Satisfye

The chances of Nintendo sharing any new information about its next console before the end of the year are close to zero, so we will take all the leaks or rumors we can get. That might explain why the internet is in a tizzy over blurry screenshots from a trailer for upcoming accessories that might provide an early look at the Switch 2.

Accessory manufacturer Satisfye shared a trailer for a series of upcoming peripherals this week that featured a quick glimpse of the ZenGrip 2 console grip. The grip itself seems useful enough, but the reason that everyone is taking notice is because the trailer showed a console inside the grip, which Satisfye refers to as “next-gen ready.”

The accessory maker deleted the trailer shortly after publishing it, but several screenshots have been floating around social media ever since:

Despite deleting their trailer, Satisfye left the ZenGrip 2 product page up on its website. On that page, the company explains that these images contain the “expected design” of the product and that the grip “will be tuned to final specifications.”

With that in mind, there’s a very real chance Satisfye took an educated guess regarding the final design of the Switch 2 based on previous leaks. Still, there are rumors that Nintendo has already started mass-producing Switch 2 consoles, in which case it’s possible that the accessory makers have been made aware of the final specifications and design.

We’ll be sure to check back and compare when the Switch 2 is actually announced.

Jacob Siegal
Jacob Siegal Associate Editor

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

