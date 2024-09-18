This could be our first look at the design of the Nintendo Switch 2

If you believe all the rumors, Nintendo could announce its next console any day now. We will be keeping our eyes peeled for news from the company, but in the meantime, leaks have started to spring at a faster rate than we’ve seen in months. In fact, the latest leak might have given us an early look at the final design of the Nintendo Switch 2.

A series of leaked photos which originated on a Chinese social media site were recently shared on Reddit, and seemingly reveal the design of the Switch 2, as well as its specifications. VGC’s Andy Robinson helpfully compiled all of the leaked photos and renders:

A summary of today's alleged Switch 2 images 'leak'. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Z4rfSGz4WQ — Andy Robinson (@Andy_VGC) September 18, 2024

In an update to the Reddit thread, we learned that the renders shown above were created by “a 3D modeling enthusiast.” Moments later, a second update revealed that the enthusiast claims to have obtained a shell model of the Switch 2 from an accessory manufacturer “at great cost,” on which they based the CAD models. They failed to provide evidence, though.

That said, VGC reports that a source familiar with Nintendo’s plans said that “the Reddit images match what the company has told partners to expect from its design.”

A separate source on the same Chinese social media site apparently leaked the following list of specifications for the Nintendo Switch 2 as well:

HGU1100: Game console itself.

HGU1110: Left Joy-Con controller.

HGU1120: Right Joy-Con controller.

HGU1130: Dock.

SoC (CPU + GPU) model: GMLX30-R-A1.

Memory model: MT62F768M64D4EK-026 (6GX2 dual channel, LPDDR5X, 7500 MT/s)

Flash memory model: THGJFGT1E45BAILHW0 (256GB, UFS 3.1, manufactured by Kaixia, 2100 MB/s).

Audio chip model: Ruiwu ALC5658-CG.

NFC reader model: NXP IPN7160B1HN

Built-in microphone model: CMB-MIC-X7.

Dual cooling fans, model BSM0405HPJH9 and BSM0505HPJQC (copper gaming heat sink).

Video signal conversion (DisplayPort to HDMI) must be chip model; Ruixian RTD2175N must be chip (support HDMI 2.1).

Network chip model: Ruiming RTL8153B-VB-CG and Gigabit Ethernet chip (the base has a network cable interface).

Microcontroller chip model: STMicroelectronics JSTM32G0OB0OCET6.

Video game console protective case model: HGU1100 (size: 206 x 115 x 14mm, made of plastic).

Speakers: MUSE BOX-L and MUSE BOX-R (two-channel stereo).

As we’ve noted multiple times in recent months, Nintendo doesn’t leak very often, but there has been a flood of them lately. Either the leakers are getting antsy and making stuff up, or Nintendo is fast approaching an official announcement.