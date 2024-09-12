Nintendo will announce the $400 Switch 2 in October, new leak claims

Now that Sony has officially revealed its outrageously expensive PS5 Pro, the next big gaming announcement we are anticipating is Nintendo’s new console. Contradictory rumors have been floating around in recent weeks, but an intriguing new leak might have uncovered the timing of the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement as well as the console’s price.

Last week, Discord user moistycharlie on the GTA VI server claimed that Sony would reveal the PS5 Pro on September 10th, the day after Apple’s iPhone 16 press event. Four days later, Sony announced a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation for September 10th, which is where the PS5 Pro was formally unveiled. The leak turned out to be true.

Now, moistycharlie is back with another prediction: Nintendo will announce the Switch 2 in early October, and the new console will likely retail for $400.

Nintendo Switch 2 leak claims reveal is coming in early October. Image source: Discord

In addition to the announcement date and the price, the Discord user also claims that Nintendo will release two Switch 2 SKUs. A few months ago, another leak suggested that Nintendo would launch a digital-only Switch 2 for $399 and a model that can play physical games for $449. That would certainly line up with this new rumor.

Considering how good Nintendo is at keeping secrets, we’ll take this with a grain of salt for now. That said, where there’s smoke, there’s typically fire, and we’ve certainly seen plenty of smoke surrounding an impending Switch 2 announcement in recent months.

I’ll also point out that even though $400 would be the highest price tag for an all-new Nintendo console to date, it will look like a steal when compared to the $700 PS5 Pro. If Nintendo’s next-gen console really does cost $400, Nintendo can’t announce it soon enough.