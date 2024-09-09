PS5 Pro event: How to to watch live as Sony unveils its upgraded PlayStation 5

Days after Sony appeared to tease new hardware as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of the PS1, the company has announced that it will stream a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation on September 10 starting at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET.

Technically, we don’t know what this Technical Presentation will cover, but considering it will be hosted by Mark Cerny, lead system architect of the PS4 and PS5, new hardware seems to be a safe assumption. Sony also found serious success with the PS4 Pro in 2016, so it makes sense that we’d see a PS5 Pro at some point during this generation.

Tune in tomorrow for a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation hosted by Mark Cerny



The 9-minute stream begins September 10 at 8:00am PT / 4:00pm BST. Full details: https://t.co/VC31WS9VYd pic.twitter.com/qGUF0Yj9Ia — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 9, 2024

One recent leak might have spoiled the refreshed design of the PS5 Pro. In a sketch based on the retail packaging of the PS5 Pro, we were shown a PS5-shaped console with four horizontal stripes running across it, as opposed to the one black stripe you would find on a standard PS5. That same design popped up on the PlayStation Blog days later.

That same leak suggested the PS5 Pro would ship with a standard white DualSense controller and that there was no evidence of a PS5 Pro with a disc drive. There might be two models, but the source only saw a retail box for a console without a disc drive.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As for the pricing, Kantan Games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto recently told IGN that “we can expect the PS5 Pro to cost $600 to $650 in the US.” To put that into perspective, the PS4 Pro was $399 at launch, while the PS5 launched at $499.

We’ll see if Sony can sell such a pricey upgrade at the event on Tuesday.