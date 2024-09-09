PS5 Pro event: How to to watch live as Sony unveils its upgraded PlayStation 5

Days after Sony appeared to tease new hardware as part of the 30th anniversary celebration of the PS1, the company has announced that it will stream a PlayStation 5 Technical Presentation on September 10 starting at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET.
Technically, we don’t know what this Technical Presentation will cover, but considering it will be hosted by Mark Cerny, lead system architect of the PS4 and PS5, new hardware seems to be a safe assumption. Sony also found serious success with the PS4 Pro in 2016, so it makes sense that we’d see a PS5 Pro at some point during this generation.
One recent leak might have spoiled the refreshed design of the PS5 Pro. In a sketch based on the retail packaging of the PS5 Pro, we were shown a PS5-shaped console with four horizontal stripes running across it, as opposed to the one black stripe you would find on a standard PS5. That same design popped up on the PlayStation Blog days later.
That same leak suggested the PS5 Pro would ship with a standard white DualSense controller and that there was no evidence of a PS5 Pro with a disc drive. There might be two models, but the source only saw a retail box for a console without a disc drive.
As for the pricing, Kantan Games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto recently told IGN that “we can expect the PS5 Pro to cost $600 to $650 in the US.” To put that into perspective, the PS4 Pro was $399 at launch, while the PS5 launched at $499.
We’ll see if Sony can sell such a pricey upgrade at the event on Tuesday.