Nintendo Switch 2 reveal might not happen this month after all

In recent days, seemingly every Nintendo insider has come to the same conclusion: The Switch successor will be announced in September. At least, that was the case before today, as Dealabs’ billbil-kun now reports that Nintendo is instead planning to launch a new Nintendo Switch bundle featuring Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
According to the report, the upcoming Switch hardware bundle will feature a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model console in white, a download code for Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and a 3-month subscription to the Nintendo Switch Online service.
The hardware bundle will reportedly be available in Europe for €349. The leaker also heard that a new Nintendo Switch bundle is coming to North America, but it might be different. Either way, billbil-kun is certain that the bundle will launch before mid-October.
It’s worth pointing out that both (or neither) of these rumors could be accurate at the same time, but billbil-kun does have a point. Why would Nintendo try to market a brand-new Switch bundle while promoting a completely new console?
Nintendo is one of the few technology or gaming companies that still manages to keep a lid on many of its biggest announcements. Therefore, there’s no telling who knows what the company has planned for its biggest announcement in nearly a decade. However, there’s been no lack of hints being dropped online over the past few days:
It’s fair to say that Nintendo is likely gearing up for an announcement soon, we just aren’t sure precisely when to expect it. In the meantime, at least we’ve got plenty of great Switch games to look forward to before the Switch 2 launches sometime next year.