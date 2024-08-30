12 upcoming Switch games to keep us busy until the Switch 2 arrives

As excited as we are about the impending reveal of the Switch 2, the Nintendo Switch still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Over the past few months, Nintendo has hosted multiple events to announce new games, including the combined Indie World/Partner Showcase earlier this week. What was once a relatively empty calendar is now loaded with fresh Switch games through the end of 2024 and into 2025, including a few major first-party titles.

There’s something for everyone over the next few months, but below, we have rounded up our top 12 picks that we’re most excited to play before the Switch 2 launches.

Top upcoming Switch games

The Plucky Squire

Release date: Sept. 17, 2024

This ridiculously cute action-adventure indie game lets you jump between 2D storybook pages and the 3D world as you try to defeat the evil Humgrump. The hero, Jot, not only has to defeat enemies but also solve puzzles as he explores the world with his friends.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

Release date: Sept. 24, 2024

In this remake of the 2010 platformer, you take control of Mickey Mouse as he heads off to the Wasteland, which is a realm full of forgotten Disney characters. With the magic brush, you can paint to restore the world or use thinner to uncover secrets.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Release date: Sept. 26, 2024

Link is missing, so now it’s up to Princess Zelda to save Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Zelda might not have the Master Sword, but she does get the Tri Rod, which allows her to create “echoes” of objects and creatures found in the environment. If you’re a fan of the Link’s Awakening remake, this is probably at the top of your list.

Neva

Release date: Oct. 15, 2024

Neva is the latest game from Nomada Studio, the same team behind Gris, one of my top games of 2018. Neva looks to have a similarly gorgeous, painterly art style and an emotional story that follows a young woman and a wolf cub on a dangerous journey.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership

Release date: Nov. 7, 2024

In my opinion, Mario & Luigi is among the most consistent Nintendo franchises. Every one of these RPGs is surprising, hilarious, and, most importantly, really fun to play. In the first Switch entry, Brothership, the two brothers are heading to the land of Concordia on the half-ship/half-island Shipshape Island. The series’ iconic Bros. Moves return as you meet new friends and encounter familiar faces, including Bowser and Princess Peach.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Release date: Nov. 14, 2024

There’s a reason the first three Dragon Quest games keep being re-released all these years later — they still rule. Now, we’re getting an HD-2D remake of all three, starting with DQ3, which I had a chance to play at Summer Game Fest. If you’re a fan of old-school turn-based RPGs, this is one of the best, but with a fresh coat of paint and plenty of modern touches.

Lego Horizon Adventures

Release date: 2024

You can’t play Horizon Zero Dawn on your Switch, but you will be able to play a game starring Aloy this year. Lego Horizon Adventures turns the characters and creatures from PlayStation’s popular series into brick figures and then gives you a chance to customize your home, unlock new costumes, and save the world.

Tetris Forever

Release date: 2024

Digital Eclipse, the studio behind Atari 50, is working on a brand new collection that features 15 classic Tetris titles, including Tetris Battle Gaiden and Super Bombliss. The game also includes more than 90 minutes of new documentary footage.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Release date: Jan. 16, 2025

Donkey Kong Country Returns originally debuted on the Wii in 2010 and was later ported to the Nintendo 3DS in 2013. Twelve years later, Switch owners are going to be able to get their hands on the platformer, which tasks Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong with recovering their banana hoard from the Tiki Tak Tribe across 80 levels and nine worlds.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Release date: 2025

Nintendo announced Metroid Prime 4 all the way back in 2017, and it’s finally launching in 2025. We still do not know much about this long-awaited sequel other than that “the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter Samus Aran will embark on a new mission.”

Pokemon Legends: Z-A

Release date: 2025

Pokemon Legends: Arceus mixed up the Pokemon formula in an exciting way in 2022, but it did lack polish. The upcoming sequel, Pokemon Legends: Z-A, should have a better idea of what it wants to be while also moving the action to Lumiose City in the Kalos region.

The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy-

Release date: Apr. 23, 2025

Finally, the creators of Danganronpa and the Zero Escape series are teaming up for a new tactics game that looks right up my alley. The Hundred Line -Last Defense Academy- follows 15 students who have to team up to defend their school from monsters for 100 days. In your free time, you can form bonds with other students and explore the world to learn more. Of all the Switch games on this list, this might be the one I’m most excited about.