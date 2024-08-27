Nintendo Direct: How to watch Nintendo’s back-to-back August showcases

A few months ago, I wrote about Nintendo’s plans to send the Switch off with a bang. We know that the Switch 2 is launching within the next seven months, but the Japanese company still has big plans for its current-gen console. We figured that the Nintendo Direct in July would be one of the last before the official reveal of the Switch 2, but Nintendo isn’t ready to turn the page on the Switch yet, as indicated by its back-to-back showcases this week.

On Tuesday, August 27, at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET, Nintendo will host an Indie World Showcase followed by a Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase. The events will stream back to back and will last approximately 40 minutes. You can watch them both below:

We are not sure exactly what to expect, as Nintendo is expectedly tight-lipped about the studios that will participate in the dueling showcases. Looking at the video game release calendar, a few upcoming third-party Switch games include Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, Sonic X Shadow Generations, and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake. Any or all of these could be present on Tuesday.

Nintendo did announce that “there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during either of these presentations.” That comes as no surprise, but the company doesn’t want to set any unrealistic expectations and frustrate fans.

That said, the timing of the showcases might give us a hint about Nintendo’s plans for revealing the Switch 2, which could be right around the corner:

So the Brazil Nintendo leaker said



– Multiple Nintendo presentations were pushed up to August from September

– Switch 2 news will come after



And in the final 2 weeks of August we got a Nintendo Musuem Direct, Partner Showcase + Indie World



Yeah Switch 2 reveal next month lmao — Aero (@ActualAero) August 26, 2024

As noted in the post above, the company also hosted a Nintendo Museum Direct on August 19 to show off its new museum opening up in Kyoto, Japan this fall. That’s three showcases in less than two weeks. It really seems like Nintendo is dumping every Switch announcement it has left before it starts promoting the Switch 2 in the coming weeks.