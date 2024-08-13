Don’t expect Nintendo to launch the Switch 2 before April 2025

We know that Nintendo plans to announce its next console before the end of the fiscal year, but don’t expect to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch 2 any time soon. On today’s episode of the GI Microcast, GamesIndustry head Chris Dring claimed that developers he spoke to have been told not to expect the Switch 2 to hit store shelves before March 31, 2025.

“No developer I’ve spoken to expects it to be launching in the financial year,” Dring said. “In fact, they’ve been told not to expect it in the financial year. A bunch of people I’ve spoken to hope it’s out in April, May time — still early next year, not late.”

This seemingly eliminates any chance of Nintendo recycling the release strategy of the original Switch, which was announced in October 2016 and hit shelves five months later in March 2017. Recent rumors suggest that Nintendo is determined to have an impressive launch lineup of first- and third-party games ready for the Switch 2, which would explain why this is the longest we’ve ever waited between Nintendo home consoles.

That said, Brazilian journalist Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe (aka PH) stated in the latest episode of the O X do Controle News podcast that Nintendo recently moved up its Switch 2 announcement plans. He believes there’s a chance the Switch 2 will be announced before the end of August. If so, it’s hard to imagine the launch being eight or more months away.

Of course, there’s a chance that both reports are true. Maybe Nintendo wants to start getting us excited for the Switch 2 earlier this cycle. The company might also use that extra time to explain to current Switch owners how they will be able to upgrade to the new console while keeping all of their digital games and save data intact.

Whatever the case, we’ll be anxiously awaiting Switch 2 news in the coming weeks.