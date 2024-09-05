Did Sony just accidentally reveal the design of the PS5 Pro early?

The 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation is coming this December, but Sony started the celebration early with a blog post looking ahead at everything it has planned. There is plenty of fun stuff in the works for PlayStation fans to get excited about, but the blog post may have also sneakily included a first look at the unannounced PS5 Pro.

You might remember an extensive leak from Dealabs Magazine last week that seemed to show the design of the PS5 Pro, which Sony is expected to announce in the coming days. Well, if you take a closer look at the header image of the blog post, you might notice a strange symbol right in between PlayStation logo and the “3.”

Here’s an even better look at the console from PlayStation’s story on Instagram:

PS5 Pro design revealed early by Sony? Image source: PlayStation/Instagram

It has the same four horizontal stripes as the render from Dealabs, which was reportedly taken directly from the retail packaging of the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Plus, as identified by The Verge, the Instagram story includes a link with text that reads “YOUR FIRST LOOK 👀,” which might indicate that this isn’t an accident at all. Rather, Sony knows the design has already leaked and is ready to start hinting at the PS5 Pro ahead of its official reveal. This doesn’t really seem like a mistake Sony would make.

Whatever the case, there aren’t any PlayStation consoles that look like the device pictured in the image above. We are increasingly confident that all of the leaks are accurate, and Sony plans to pull back the curtain on the PS5 Pro later this month.

That said, whether or not you can afford it might be a different story. “We can expect the PS5 Pro to cost $600 to $650 in the US,” Kantan Games analyst Dr. Serkan Toto told IGN this week. The PS4 Pro cost $399 at launch, so that would be a major price hike.