PS5 Pro design revealed in extensive leak

September is shaping up to be an exciting month for gamers. Not only is there a possibility that Nintendo will take the wraps off the Switch successor, but a new report also suggests that Sony will reveal the PS5 Pro in the next few weeks.

On Thursday, Dealabs Magazine’s billbil-kun shared new information about the souped-up PS5. According to their sources, the upgraded console will be called the PlayStation 5 Pro, repeating the naming tradition that Sony started with 2016’s PS4 Pro.

The site also reportedly obtained images of the retail packaging that the PS5 Pro will ship in. They weren’t able to share the image, but they did use it to draw the sketch you see at the top of this page. As you can see, the design looks rather similar to the PS5 Slim, with the same white side panels and two USB-C ports on the front above the power button.

PS5 slim models launched in November 2023. Image source: PlayStation

As for the differences, there are three black stripes on the side panel as opposed to the one that we’ve seen on previous PS5 models. Other than that, the PS5 Pro seems to be a bit thicker than the standard console, but the appearance is mostly familiar.

Aside from the design and the name, Dealabs was able to confirm that the PS5 Pro will ship with the same white DualSense controller as the PS5 and PS5 Slim. It’s also unclear if Sony will ship a version of the PS5 Pro with a disc drive, as the retail box that the site saw showed a console without a disc drive. We’ll have to wait and see on that front.

Finally, Dealabs claims that Sony will announce the PS5 Pro in the first half of September. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any live streams or blog posts in the coming days.