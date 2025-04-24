Tubi free movies: 20 movies you can watch for free in May 2025

If you are trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.
Dozens of movies are streaming free on Tubi in May 2025, but below, we’ve narrowed down the list to 20 of the best free movies we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, thriller, or something to watch with the kids, we have got you covered. If you want to stream free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.
Tubi free movies in May 2025
Clear and Present Danger
Based on Tom Clancy’s 1989 novel of the same name, Clear and Present Danger was the final film to star Harrison Ford as Jack Ryan. After being appointed Acting Deputy Director of the CIA, Ryan discovers that his colleagues are waging a secret war in Colombia.
Everything Everywhere All At Once
One of the most action-packed, mind-bending, silly films of the decade, Everything Everywhere All At Once deserved all of the trophies that it won at the 95th Academy Awards. Michelle Yeoh is a revelation as Evelyn Quan Wang, a Chinese-American immigrant whose relationships with her husband and her daughter are falling apart. Then, she discovers that the multiverse is real and has to jump between parallel universes to save reality.
More Than a Game
As LeBron James nears the end of his 22nd season in the NBA, take a look back at his origin story in the 2008 documentary film More Than a Game. The documentary follows James and four of his high school teammates as they make a name for themselves in Ohio.
Here are 17 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in May:
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- 28 Weeks Later
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- After Yang
- Blue Streak
- But I’m A Cheerleader
- Captain Phillips
- Ex Machina
- Frances Ha
- Gladiator
- Interstellar
- The Goonies
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Long Kiss Goodnight
- Molly’s Game
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- Vacation Friends
Those are the highlights for the month of May. Be sure to check back with us in June when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for May.