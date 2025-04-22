Max now charges you $8 a month to share your password

Following in Netflix’s footsteps, Max is introducing a new “feature” that will allow subscribers to share their accounts with others for a monthly fee. From now on, if you want to share your Max password with a friend or family member who doesn’t live in your household, you’ll need to buy an Extra Member add-on for $7.99 per month.

If you buy the add-on, the extra member will get their own login credentials separate from your primary account. Extra members can only stream on one device at a time, but they also receive all of the benefits included in the primary plan. For example, if it’s a Premium account, the extra member can watch content in 4K Ultra HD.

If you were previously using a profile on someone’s account outside of your household, you will have the option to transfer your profile to a new account. So, if you want to bring your algorithm with you, follow the instruction for profile transfers on this page.

“These updates provide a simple way for subscribers to add-on a new member to their account, or for existing subscribers who have users outside of their household to smoothly, and in an uninterrupted fashion, transition their profile so that extra member can continue to access Max,” said Warner Bros. Discovery streaming boss JB Perrette.

As “smooth” as WBD claims this process is, there are a few notable caveats. For one, it doesn’t apply to bundle subscribers, so if you pay for the Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundle, you are out of luck. Also, you can only have Extra Member add-on per account.

It was only a matter of time until Max joined the club, but the day has finally arrived.