New Xbox Series X and S consoles are up for preorder ahead of October launch

We might not see a Nintendo Switch 2 in stores anytime soon, but Microsoft is ready to sell you new Xbox Series X and Series S consoles this year. The company made three Xbox versions available for preorder on Wednesday, while also announcing release dates for various markets.

The new Xbox variants include additional color options and, more importantly, more storage. But it’s unclear what other improvements the new consoles have to offer.

Microsoft quietly made three new consoles available for preorder, priced from $349.99 to $599.99. They join the existing Xbox Series S and Series X models available in Microsoft’s lineup.

The 1TB Xbox Series S is available for $349.99, $50 more expensive than the current Series S starter bundle. Then again, you can buy a 1TB Xbox Series S in black right now without waiting until October for delivery.

The Xbox Series X gets a storage upgrade to 2TB. The new 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition console (above) is available for preorder right now for $599.99.

If you’d rather get a white version of the Xbox Series X, you’ll have to spend $449.99 on the 1TB Digital Edition that Microsoft just put up for preorder. Unlike the black $469.99 1TB Xbox Series X you can buy right now, the white version won’t come bundled with Xbox All Access. And there’s no disk drive for this one, either.

The new white colorway is the same “robot white” as the current Xbox Series S.

All three new Xbox Series X and Series S variants should be delivered to your door on October 15th. That’s the US release date, which is the market that will get the new consoles first. Gamers in EU countries will receive their preorders on October 29th. You can expect these Xbox versions to hit stores in various markets on those dates.

The new Xbox consoles will launch right in time for the Christmas season. That’s also when various new games will be available from developers, including Microsoft’s. Titles, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, are coming out this fall.

That said, you don’t have to make up your mind right away. You might score better Xbox Series X and Series S deals during the Black Friday season that follows the launch of these three console flavors.

Regardless of when you plan to preorder one of the three consoles, you’ll find all the information you need on Microsoft’s Xbox store at this link.