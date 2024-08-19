Don’t buy the AirPods Pro 2 right now: Cheaper AirPods 4 are on the way

We’re only a few weeks from the iPhone 16 launch event, where Apple will introduce several other products. We’ll surely see Apple introduce the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch SE 3. But we might also get the AirPods 4 refresh so many people might be looking forward to.

In case you’re considering buying the AirPods Pro 2 right now, you’d better hold off buying Apple’s best wireless earbuds until mid-September. The upgraded AirPods 4 might be a better choice for some people, especially the higher-priced option. That model should feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), a staple feature of the Pro.

We’ve heard AirPods 4 rumors all year, and I’m actually interested in the cheaper AirPods 4 variant that will replace the AirPods 2 in Apple’s lineup. I found the latter a reliable companion for my marathon running training and the full marathon race, and I’m eying the AirPods 4.

I won’t hurry to get a new pair of AirPods, however, not until I’ve heard Apple’s plans for the AirPods 4 and the AirPods Pro 3. Even then, I’m willing to use the current AirPods 2 until the battery health degrades to a level where I’ll have no choice but to get a new pair. As a reminder, Apple’s AirPods can’t be serviced. You can’t have the battery replaced, and I don’t expect the AirPods 4 to fix any of that.

I’m not necessarily looking for ANC when wearing earphones in the wild. But if I did, the more expensive AirPods 4 variant will do the trick. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says the mid-range model will feature ANC. That would be a first for the non-Pro AirPods, which is why I say you might want to skip the AirPods Pro 2 right now, no matter how amazing a deal you might score.

Gurman claims Apple will release both AirPods 4 variants next month. We’ve heard that before. Again, Apple is likely to unveil the new AirPods at the iPhone 16 event, complete with new AirPods powers.

The two AirPods 4 variants will probably feature the same design. I expect them to look like the AirPods 3. It’ll be interesting to see if the pricier model will feature replaceable tips to improve the ANC experience. Then again, buyers who want better ANC and a more sophisticated experience should go for the Pro 2.

USB-C connectivity is another upgrade that’s probably coming to both AirPods 4 models. MagSafe charging is also an expected feature for the mid-range AirPods 4 variant.

I also expect the more expensive model to continue to offer more gestures than the base variant, but that’s just speculation.

As for what Apple will call them, your guess is as good as mine. Apple currently sells AirPods (2nd generation) and AirPods (3rd generation) models. Apple could go for a generic AirPods (4th generation) naming scheme with a “with” added after the name.

The cheaper model would be called “AirPods (4th generation) with USB-C Charging Case,” while the more expensive one could be called “AirPods (4th generation) with MagSafe Charging Case.”

Yes, things are about to get somewhat confusing for buyers. What you’ll need to look for is the price. Avoid the cheaper model if you want ANC from your AirPods 4. The prices have not leaked, but Apple’s non-Pro AirPods sell for $129 and $169/$179 at the time of this writing, and that’s before any discounts.

You might still want to wait if you absolutely need an AirPods Pro model. Gurman said the AirPods Pro 3 will launch at a later date. Previous reports said the upcoming Pro model might feature more advanced health features, including hearing aid support. That would be one reason for me to get them.