PS5 Pro: Sony reveals price, release date, specs, and more

Following months of leaks and speculation, Sony has finally revealed the PlayStation 5 Pro. As expected, the PS5 Pro is a huge technical leap over the standard console, with three upgrades that PS5 lead architect Mark Cerny highlighted on Tuesday.

: With PS5 Pro, we are upgrading to a GPU that has 67% more Compute Units than the current PS5 console and 28% faster memory. Overall, this enables up to 45% faster rendering for gameplay, making the experience much smoother. Advanced Ray Tracing : We’ve added even more powerful ray tracing that provides more dynamic reflection and refraction of light. This allows the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.

AI-Driven Upscaling: We're also introducing PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an AI-driven upscaling that uses a machine learning-based technology to provide super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail.

One of the goals of the PS5 Pro is to give players the best possible visual quality without asking them to pick between graphics modes. With a PS5 Pro, you won’t have to decide whether frame rate or resolution is more important to you nearly as often.

In addition to the upgrades mentioned above, PS5 Pro introduces the new Game Boost feature, which can be used with more than 8,500 backward compatible PS4 games. Sony says that the feature may “stabilize or improve the performance” of certain games.

Other PS5 Pro improvements include Enhanced Image Quality for select PS4 games and Wi-Fi 7, the latest wireless technology standard, in supported regions.

In the coming months, developers will begin patching their games with free software updates to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s features. Games that have been updated will have a PS5 Pro Enhanced label within their title. Here are some of the first PS5 Pro Enhanced games:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

The PS5 Pro launches on November 7 for $699.99, and preorders open on September 26. The console features a 2TB SSD, a DualSense wireless controller, and a copy of Astro’s Playroom pre-installed. It won’t have a disc drive, but you can buy one separately.