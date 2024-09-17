Here’s the first new game confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2

While the rumor mill is pointing to an impending reveal for Nintendo’s next-generation console, the Switch 2 has yet to actually be announced. Nevertheless, that didn’t stop developer Pathea Games from announcing that its next title will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and “future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced” in a recent press release.

Pathea is an indie game studio best known for the farming life-sim RPG My Time at Portia and its sequel, My Time at Sandrock. On Tuesday, the studio shared the trailer for the next game in the series, My Time at Evershine, which it will fund on Kickstarter.

While the phrase “future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced” is certainly eyebrow-raising, we have no idea if Nintendo has actually given Pathea the go-ahead to develop a game for the Switch 2. It’s far more likely that the studio simply plans to release its game on Nintendo’s next console after releasing both Portia and Sandrock on Switch.

Whatever the case, it’s a smart move by Pathea to get people excited for their new game.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As for the Switch 2, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa said back in May that the company aims to “make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year.” Nintendo’s 2024 fiscal year doesn’t end until March 31, 2025, but a smattering of recent rumors suggests an announcement could be right around the corner.

That said, we probably won’t be able to get our hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 until early next year. Last month, Eurogamer reported that developers have been told not to expect the launch of the Switch 2 until after this fiscal year, so April 2025 at the earliest.