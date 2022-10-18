iPad 10 (2022) tidbits: More expensive, can’t charge Apple Pencil, new camera placement, more

Today, Apple announced the new iPad 10 (2022). It comes with a redesign and new colors while also becoming more similar to the iPad Air. With a 10.9-inch screen and the A14 Bionic, there are many things users should know about this device before buying it.

USB-C comes with a cost: Apple brought USB-C compatibility with the iPad 10 (2022). The problem with this port is that this tablet still uses the first-gen Apple Pencil, which requires a Lightning port to be charged. To “fix” the company’s issue, Apple decided to create a USB-C adapter specifically for the Apple Pencil.

Entry-base iPad has got expensive: Apple always treasured the $329 price point of its entry-base tablet. The iPad 10, on the other hand, now comes at a premium price of $449 for the 64GB model.

Bigger display but with compromises: Apple added a new 10.9-inch display to this iPad, but it doesn’t mean it has all the fancy features the other models have. For example, this tablet doesn’t offer a fully laminated display or anti-reflective coating, both features the iPad Air 5 has.

Landscape camera: While some users were expecting that the iPad Pro would feature a front-facing landscape camera, Apple decided that the iPad 10 (2022) should be the first one to get it. It also features Center Stage thanks to the 12MP Ultra Wide camera.

New Magic Keyboard Folio accessory: The iPad 10 (2022) also got a new accessory with the Magic Keyboard Folio. It has a built-in trackpad and its keyboard is detachable, so users can type or use this case to rest the iPad while on a video call or watching their favorite TV shows. Its adjustable stand brings flexible viewing angles as well.

iPad 9 is still an option: If $449 is too much for your pocket, Apple is still selling the iPad 9. Users can take advantage of last year’s tablet for the same $329 price. Or you can hold out for the foldable iPad in the near future.

