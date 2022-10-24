Brazil has the most expensive iPad 10 and iPad Pro models

Last week, Apple announced the new iPad 10 and iPad Pro models. While the base-model tablet now comes with a redesign, more colors, and the A14 Bionic chip, Apple bet on the M2 processor as the main selling point of the iPad Pro. If you plan to buy one of them, here are the countries to avoid.

As always, the price comparison across the world is made by Nukeni. Jun Saito surveyed 37 countries and regions where Apple has direct sales.

He gives some interesting tidbits about iPad prices, as all countries and regions are increasing costs. For example, Turkey gets first place with a 189.8% price increase – although it doesn’t have the most expensive tablet available.

Second place was Hungary, with a 92.6% price increase, and third place was Japan, with 72.9%. Even in the United States, the base-model iPad got a 36.5% price increase.

In addition, it’s essential to note that since the US and Canada have different tax rates depending on where you make purchases, the general list offers the lowest and the highest prices in each country.

Worst and best places to buy the new iPad 10

Thinking about the base model option, If you are planning to buy the new iPad 10, these are the countries to avoid:

Brazil: $1,002.55 Hungary: $622.68 Turkey: $607,46 Poland: $599.01 Denmark: $597.83

Now, if you are planning to get the new model, these are the countries where you could find a better deal:

Malaysia: $443,02 Hong Kong: $445.74 United States: $457.78 Canada: $457.78 Taiwan: $460.69

Worst and best places to buy the new M2 iPad Pro

Thinking about the base model option, If you are planning to buy the new iPad 10, these are the countries to avoid:

Brazil: $1,653.94 Hungary: $1,125.63 Turkey: $1,102.07 Poland: $1,074.25 Norway: $1,072.32

Now, if you are planning to get the new model, these are the countries where you could find a better deal: