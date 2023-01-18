Brazil has the most expensive MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in the world

Yesterday, Apple released a new generation of MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips. The new high-end laptop offers an increased performance compared to the previous iteration, a new HDMI port, and better connectivity.

Although its configuration prices are similar to 2021, the global recession and COVID-19 impacts increased the price in several countries for this new generation. For example, the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips price more than doubled compared to the previous generation in Turkey. While it remained the same in the United States, and prices even fell a bit in Brazil, the South American country still has the most expensive MacBook Pro you can find globally.

As always, the price comparison across the world is made by Nukeni. Jun Saito surveyed 37 countries and regions where Apple has direct sales. He also notes:

The US and Canada have different tax rates depending on where you make purchases, so I show two prices, one for the product purchased in the location with the lowest tax rate, and one for the product purchased in the location with the highest tax rate.

Worst and best places to buy the new MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips

The prices may vary depending on the configuration, but if you’re planning to get the base-model 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M2 Pro chip, these are the best places to find it:

United States: $1,999.00

$1,999.00 Malaysia: $2,039.87

$2,039.87 Canada: $2,042.77

$2,042.77 Hong Kong: $2,044.40

$2,044.40 Taiwan: $2,139.30

Now, these are the places you should totally avoid when buying a new Mac. Interestingly enough, there’s almost a 50% price decrease comparing the worst place to buy this machine to the second one:

Brazil: $4,704.48

$4,704.48 Sweden: $2,816.69

$2,816.69 Norway: $2,792.96

$2,792.96 Denmark: $2,771.61

$2,771.61 Poland: $2,769.23

You can find the full list here.