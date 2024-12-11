macOS Sequoia 15.2 now available with 13 new features

After a month of beta testing, Apple is finally releasing macOS 15.2, the second major update of the macOS Sequoia cycle. With this version, Mac users get newer Apple Intelligence features, nice-to-have functions, and some bug fixes. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

These are the main Apple Intelligence features available with macOS 15.2:

Image Playground: Users can create playful images in seconds, choosing from Animation or Illustration. This app is built right into apps like Messages and is also available in a dedicated app;

Apple has delayed Genmoji’s introduction. With it, you can create custom emojis by combining two figures; users can type a prompt like “monkey with pink hat” to make an entirely new emoji; here’s how to use it. Still, if someone on an iPhone sends a message with a Genmoji, Mac users can see it.

Besides that, macOS 15.2 also brings these features to all Mac users:

Photos: Favorite album appears in the Utilities collection in addition to Pined Collections and Recently Viewed and Recently Shared album history can be cleared;

Safari: New background images to customize your Safari Start Page, HTTPS upgrade tries to use secure HTTPS on all websites, and simplified import and export for history, bookmarks, and passwords are now available;

Share Item Location in Find My helps you locate and recover misplaced items by easily and securely sharing the location of an Airtag or Find My network accessory with trusted third parties, such as airlines

Natural language search in Apple Music and Apple TV app lets you describe what you’re looking for using any combination of categories like genres, moods, actors, decades, and more

Favorite Categories in Podcasts allows you to choose your favorite categories and get relevant show recommendations that you can easily access in your Library

Personalized Search page in Podcasts highlights the most relevant categories and editorially curated collections tailored to you

Sudoku for News+ Puzzles provided in three difficulty levels and available for News+ subscribers

Presenter preview lets you choose what to share — an app or your whole screen — before you share it when connecting to an external display or using AirPlay

Pre-market price quotes in Stocks let you track NASDAQ and NYSE tickers prior to market open

Weather in the menu bar allows you to get current weather conditions from the menu bar on your Mac and click through to quickly access detailed forecasts

Below, you can learn more about macOS Sequoia.