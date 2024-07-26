Click to Skip Ad
How to fix the iOS 18 auto-brightness bug that’s driving iPhone users insane

Published Jul 26th, 2024 12:59PM EDT
Image: José Adorno for BGR

With every major iOS beta version, there are obviously going to be bugs. After all, Apple is reshaping the foundation of its operating systems to bring new features. However, iOS 18 beta testers have found an issue that has been driving many users crazy: Auto-brightness simply doesn’t work, and the screen gets stuck at the lowest level of brightness when it turns out.

Beginning with iOS 18 beta 4, if you take your iPhone from the pocket and quickly activate it, auto-brightness won’t adjust your brightness the way it should. Instead, it will keep your iPhone super dim. This issue has been driving iPhone users insane.

Fortunately, Redditors found a few workarounds to fix the iOS 18 auto-brightness bug. These are a few tricks you could try if this issue has been bugging you since the latest iOS 18 beta update:

iPhone 14 Pro Lock Screen.
iPhone 14 Pro with always-on display enabled. Image source: José Adorno for BGR
  • Turn on Always-on Display: If you have an iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro, the best way to fix this iOS 18 auto-brightness bug is to turn on Always-On Display. If you have it already turned on, turning it off and on again should fix this issue. You can find Always-On Display in the Settings app, under Display & Brightness, and then under Always-On Display.
  • True Tone and Night Shift: Some users said toggling True Tone, Night Shit, and Dark Mode on and off fixed this issue. You need to open Control Center and long press the brightness slider to adjust those settings.
  • Auto Brightness: Ultimately, turning off auto brightness will fix this issue. But then you’ll need to constantly adjust your brightness level to accommodate your surroundings.

Last but not least, you can always report this issue to Apple and wait for a new beta. Currently, iOS 18 beta 4 for developers and public beta 1 haven’t fixed this bug, and public beta 2 will likely not either.

BGR will keep bringing all the latest iOS 18 features as we learn more about them. Below, we have a guide highlighting everything you can expect to find on your iPhone starting later this year.

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

