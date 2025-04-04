OpenAI’s Sam Altman just announced release timing for GPT-5

It feels like ages, but just a few months ago, the DeepSeek R1 model shook off the artificial intelligence world and made the big American techs reassess their schedules and release dates for their latest LLM updates.

This is why, in February, OpenAI highlighted its roadmap for its future releases, including the long-anticipated GPT-5 launch. Since then, much has happened, and the company has unveiled new features almost weekly, including the breakthrough success of the latest GPT-4o Image Generation, which made the ChatGPT servers fail due to so many people generating hundreds of thousands of AI images.

While OpenAI’s plans were to stop unveiling several ramifications for its GPT advancements, the company’s CEO Sam Altman gave an update on that, saying it’s been “than we thought it was going to be to smoothly integrate everything.”

In a post on X, Altman wrote: “Change of plans: We are going to release GPT-o3 and o4-mini after all, probably in a couple of weeks, and then do GPT-5 in a few months. There are a bunch of good reasons for this. But the most exciting one is that we are going to be able to make GPT-5 much better than we originally thought,” he writes.

Raising concerns about the demand OpenAI might get, Altman says his team “wants to make sure we have enough capacity to support what we expected to be unprecedented demand.”

Finally, he says OpenAI was able to “really improve on what we previewed for GPT-o3 in many ways.” That said, the Deep Research model will likely be faster, as it can take anywhere from 5 to 30 minutes to offer responses while also being smarter to reason.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to learn more about the GPT-3o official release, as Altman already teased it will be in a couple of weeks. More importantly, it will only take a few more months before OpenAI’s GPT-5 lands.