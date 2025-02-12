OpenAI lays out roadmap for GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 release

OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman took to X on Wednesday to lay out the roadmap for the company’s next two major model releases. According to Altman, o3 as a standalone product has effectively been canceled, as much of the model’s technology has been integrated into GPT-5. As a result, GPT-4.5 will be the next major release from OpenAI.

“We want AI to “just work” for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten,” Altman said in a lengthy tweet. “We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence.”

Altman says that GPT-4.5 (which is what the company has been referring to as Orion internally) will be OpenAI’s “last non-chain-of-thought model.” Once GPT-4.5 ships in the weeks ahead (as Altman revealed in a follow-up tweet), the company’s top priority will be to unify the o-series and GPT-series “by creating systems that can use all our tools, know when to think for a long time or not, and generally be useful for a very wide range of tasks.”

As for GPT-5, Altman says that it will ship in ChatGPT and the API in the coming months, but he didn’t provide a specific release date for either upcoming model.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Altman also noted that once GPT-5 arrives free ChatGPT users will have unlimited chat access to GPT-5 at the standard intelligence setting (subject to abuse thresholds).

ChatGPT Plus subscribers can run GPT-5 at a higher level of intelligence, while ChatGPT Pro subscribers will get an even smarter version of GPT-5. The more intelligent models will feature voice, canvas, search, deep research, and more.