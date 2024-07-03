Early Deadpool 3 screening confirms massive spoilers and cameos

We’re three weeks away from the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine, a film that will likely break some records, at least for the Deadpool franchise. It’s not just that we’re getting Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) in the MCU. He’s bringing Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) along for the ride. And we’ll probably see Deadpool and Wolverine in Marvel movies following Deadpool 3.

On top of that, we’ll get all sorts of exciting cameos, as Deadpool & Wolverine is a multiverse movie. This is the only way for Wade and Logan to traverse from their realities to the MCU’s Earth-616 and stay there.

It’s a unique story opportunity allowing Marvel to explore some Fox X-Men characters. And the Deadpool 3 trailers and teasers confirmed some of what we’re about to get. Marvel can’t contain such spoilers.

However, there are bigger spoilers than that in the movie, some of which are starting to get big confirmation. The first one comes from an early Deadpool & Wolverine screening in Shanghai, China, which marks the start of the Deadpool 3 press tour.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Before I tell you that spoilers follow below, I’ll note that Marvel only showed about 40 minutes of the movie, so we don’t know the full plot. Spoilers follow below. Big ones.

Over a year ago, we kept seeing Deadpool 3 cameo spoilers hit the web, giving us all the exciting characters that Marvel might use in this highly anticipated sequel. One of those leaks mentioned the kind of fight Marvel fans are dying to see in live-action format: Wolverine vs. Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

This confrontation wasn’t possible before, but now that Disney holds the rights to the X-Men characters, it’s no longer wishful thinking. Again, Deadpool & Wolverine is a multiverse movie, so anything and everything goes.

You’ve probably realized why I’m bringing the Wolverine vs. Hulk rumor up more than a year after its emergence. That’s because, yes, that Shanghai screening showed this particular fight.

A few days ago, Marvel released a short clip that showed a fight between Wolverine and Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), a Fox X-Men character returning in Deadpool 3. But Wade’s commentary made this fight seem more exciting than it was, a fight that so many people have been waiting for.

This prompted speculation online that the voiceover and the action did not match. That it was all a big misdirect from Marvel to hide the Wolverine vs. Hulk fight while also teasing it.

Some Marvel insiders said the fight is happening, while others denied it. Some also said it might not be what we expect. Well, it doesn’t have to be the main reality’s Hulk, does it?

But now that Marvel screened between 30 and 40 minutes of Deadpool 3 in Shanghai, we know that fight is real. Wolverine will fight Hulk, according to MaxBlizz’s roundup of the shown footage. And I’m ready for it.

This gif has gotten way too much attention in such a negative way because everyone keeps trying to assume what I was trying to say with this.



So allow me to elaborate:



Yes. These two face off in Deadpool and Wolverine. But it’s not going to go the way many of you think it will. https://t.co/yJoRi62FvJ — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) July 1, 2024

The same extended screener will be played in Seoul, Korea, and Berlin, Germany, before the film’s premiere in New York. The screener contains all the scenes that Marvel has used in the trailers. It also has lots of violence and humor, emotional scenes, and “a very violent connection to the ending of the Logan film.”

Multiple Logan variants appear, including a zombie version, and the screener revealed lots of unnamed cameos. Interestingly, the report notes that Blake Lively might voice Lady Deadpool.

None of that can be confirmed officially. But it’s not a secret that Marvel started the Deadpool & Wolverine press tour in China. We only need to wait a few more days before we’ll get additional confirmation and more details about the Deadpool 3 cameos.

Actually, nevermind on that. Hulk's in it https://t.co/YWAU8mj0AA — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) July 1, 2024

I don’t know about you, but none of these spoilers make me want to watch Deadpool & Wolverine any less. It’s quite the opposite. That’s probably why Marvel is doing all of this. Think about it; the No Way Home spoilers drove millions of Spider-Man fans to cinemas to watch all the rumored cameos. The same will happen here.

Speaking of spoilers, that mind-blowing Deadpool 3 credits scene has not leaked, but a report a few days ago said Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) was supposed to be in it.