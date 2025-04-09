The Last of Us renewed for season 3 on HBO ahead of season 2

The apocalypse will continue, as HBO announced on Wednesday that it has renewed its video game adaptation The Last of Us for season 3.

While the first season of HBO’s The Last of Us covered the entirety of the first game, creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann made it clear that fitting the second game into a single season wouldn’t be possible. Therefore, we knew ahead of time that season 2 would end in the middle of the story. Considering what a success the first season was for HBO, it seemed all but inevitable that the series would return for at least one more season.

“It can’t be overemphasized how proud HBO is for the outstanding achievement we believe the second season of THE LAST OF US is,” said HBO EVP Francesca Orsi on Wednesday. “Craig, Neil, Carolyn and the entire executive producer team, cast and crew have delivered a masterful follow-up and we’re thrilled to carry the power of Craig and Neil’s storytelling into what we know will be an equally moving and extraordinary third season.”

The second season of The Last of Us picks up five years after the first season ended. As HBO notes in its synopsis, “Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

The returning cast features Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Rutina Wesley as Maria. New additions include Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Isabela Merced as Dina, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac, and Catherine O’Hara.

The Last of Us season 2 premieres on HBO and Max on April 13 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.