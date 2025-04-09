The best buddy comedy movie of 2025 has taken over Netflix

For years, we’ve been bringing your attention to the licensed movies that make their way to the top of Netflix’s movie charts. We’ve seen some truly awful movies find new life on the streaming service, many of which vanish forever after their five minutes of fame. But every once in a while, a real gem vaults to the #1 spot on the Top 10 Movies row, which is the case this week with the hilarious new buddy comedy One of Them Days.

The 2025 comedy stars Keke Palmer and SZA as two friends in a race against time to come up with $1,500 in rent money before being evicted at 6 p.m. It’s a simple premise, but as the hours pass and they get more desperate, their lives are nearly turned upside-down.

The comedy was written by Syreeta Singleton and directed by Lawrence Lamont, both of whom worked on HBO’s Rap Sh!t. Beyond Palmer and SZA, the cast includes Vanessa Bell Calloway, Lil Rel Howery, Katt Williams, Maude Apatow, and Gabrielle Dennis.

We don’t get many mid-budget comedies anymore, but maybe we will after the reception to One of Them Days. As of April, it’s one of the highest-rated movies of the year, with a 94% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 90% from fans.

“With their flirty, wisecracking charm, these two performers go a long way in setting the movie’s tone, particularly its generosity of spirit,” said Time’s review. Meanwhile, Slant Magazine posited that the movie “revives Friday’s spirit while bringing its own flavor, and taking the current state of the world into full account.”

One of Them Days is streaming on Netflix right now.