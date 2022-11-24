Amazon is handing out free money for Black Friday 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Amazon gift card deals, you’ll find so many great offers. In fact, you can score more than $200 in free money from Amazon right now if you take advantage of all those great promos. But in addition to those deals, there are also some special Black Friday gift card deals available this week.

Of all the crazy Black Friday deals available in 2022, most of them will only appeal to people who are shopping for those particular products. But there’s one thing that anyone and everyone should make sure they get on Black Friday this year: FREE MONEY!

Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card and Get a $15 Amazon Credit (Code: APPLEDEAL) Price: Spend $100, Get $15 Buy Now Coupon Code: APPLEDEAL Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Make sure you also check out BGR’s big roundup covering all the best Black Friday deals of 2022.

Best Black Friday Gift Card deals

First up, we have an offer that our readers love each and every time it pops up. This time, however, there’s a special twist.

As is customary during a big sales event such as Black Friday, Amazon is offering free promotional credit when you buy an Amazon gift card.

Just spend $40 or more on an Amazon eGift card. When you do, you’ll get an $8 promotional credit for free as long as it’s your first time buying the gift card in question.

Eligible shoppers should see text on this page that says, “Amazon.com (Select Accts) Get an $8 promotional credit with a $40 Gift Card purchase. Valid for first-time gift card customers only. Shipping is free.” If you don’t see that text, you might not be able to get this deal.

According to Amazon, it’ll take up to 48 hours for the promotional credit to be added to your account.

(SECRET TIP: If you have trouble with this promo, contact Amazon customer care and send a screenshot of the deal. Many people have reported that Amazon gave them the promotional credit as a result)

Also, a great trick is that you can use your own email address as the eGift card recipient. That way, you’re just loading $40 onto your own Amazon account and getting an additional $8 credit in the process.

Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Price: Spend $40, Get $8 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

On top of that, there are a bunch of other gift card deals available right now. In addition to the deal above, you can also score free money from Amazon when you buy other gift cards and eGift cards!

You can find all the different Black Friday gift card deals on this page. There are so many different deals available right now — you can even get a $15 credit when you buy a $100 Apple gift card!

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite deals.

Each of those offers gets you a free Amazon credit of between $5.50 and $15 when you purchase a gift card valued at $25 to $100. How could anyone pass up these great deals?

The only thing we’ll note is that there’s no question these Black Friday gift card deals will sell out. It happens every single year. Make sure you take advantage while you still can, or you’ll be kicking yourself.

And be sure to visit this page on Amazon to check out all the other gift card deals available right now.

More ways to get free money for Black Friday

Beyond all the Black Friday gift card deals listed above, there are several other ways to score free money during this year’s big sale.

For example, you can get a free Amazon gift card up to $150 when you sign up for an Amazon Visa Rewards Signature Card.

Or, you’ll score a $10 credit when you try Amazon pickup with coupon code 10TRYPICKUP.

There’s also a great promotion that gets first-time users a $12 credit when they use Amazon Reload to add $100 or more to their Amazon accounts.

Check out all the different ways to get free money in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

