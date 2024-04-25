GEEKOM Mini IT11 is a powerful PC that’s shorter than an iPhone – get it for $399 on sale

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

BGR has covered several impressive GEEKOM deals over the past few weeks. First, we told you about the flagship GEEKOM IT13 mini PC that was on sale for $724. Then, the Ryzen-powered GEEKOM A7 mini PC dropped to $649 thanks to our exclusive coupon code.

Now, there’s a brand new GEEKOM offer that just kicked off. This special sale gives BGR readers the opportunity to get one of the smallest mini PCs we’ve ever seen, and it’s on sale for even less than those first two models.

From now until May 5, you can score a GEEKOM Mini IT11 mini PC on sale for just $399! All you need to do is use the coupon code bgrit11off at checkout in GEEKOM’s US store or UK store, and you’ll slash this ultra-compact mini PC down to its lowest price ever.

The first two GEEKOM mini PC deals we covered were great for people who didn’t mind spending a bit more on cutting-edge specs. Those two mini PCs packed so much power, and they were great for people who regularly do things like edit large video files or use four 4K monitors at once.

But what about people who want a much cheaper option that still packs a punch?

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 mini PC is the perfect compromise between power and price. Like the IT13 and A7, this mini PC has an ultra-compact enclosure that takes up barely any space on your desk. It also offers impressive power and performance.

However, with the IT11 mini PC, GEEKOM toned down the specs a bit to offer a model at an even lower price point. It’s still very powerful thanks to an Intel Core processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and more. Yet this model costs much less than the other ones since it uses an 11th-generation processor and other less expensive components.

Image source: GEEKOM

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 mini PC included in this deal is one of the most impressive builds that GEEKOM offers. Specs include an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11390H processor with 4 cores, 8 threads, 12MB cache, and clock speeds up to 5.00 GHz. This model also has 1400 MHz Intel Iris Xe graphics and 32GB of DDR4 RAM.

You’ll have plenty of onboard storage thanks to the 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, which is expandable to 2TB if you want. Plus, the Mini IT11 has a 2.5″ SATA expansion slot for up to an additional 2TB of storage.

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 radios are built right in, and this model has all the ports you might want. On the front, you get a USB 4 port along with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port and a 3.5mm audio jack. On the back, there’s a Mini DisplayPort, a USB 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port.

You can use up to four displays at the same time with this model, which is very impressive. There’s also a built-in SD card reader on the side.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about the GEEKOM Mini IT11 mini PC is how small it is despite all of that power and all of those connectivity options. The housing measures just 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.8 inches. That means it’s shorter than the latest iPhones!

Image source: GEEKOM

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 mini PC is perfect for people in search of an affordable, powerful PC that takes up as little space as possible on their desks.

At $449, this model gives you more bang for your buck than anything comparable that we’ve tested from other brands. From now through May 5, however, you can pick up your Mini IT11 mini PC for even less than that. Just use the coupon code bgrit11off on the GEEKOM website, and your price will drop to $399. That’s the lowest price ever for this model, and it’s a fantastic deal.

Of note, this deal is available in GEEKOM’s US store as well as the company’s UK store.