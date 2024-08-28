Today’s deals: 10% off new Sony ULT WEAR headphones, gaming laptops, Samsung OLED TVs, more

Wednesday’s top daily deals include the first-ever discount on Sony’s hot new ULT WEAR headphones. They’re mid-range ANC headphones with a special button that boosts the bass. You’ll find plenty of other great deals in today’s roundup, including discounts on ASUS gaming laptops, Samsung OLED TVs, and more.
On top of all that, we have an awesome exclusive deal to share! Get the powerful new GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £499 instead of £729 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF).
Keep reading to check out all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, August 28.GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729)
- 🚨EXCLUSIVE DEAL🚨 — Pick up the blazing-fast GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £499 instead of £729 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF)
- Brand-new Sony ULT WEAR noise cancelling headphones with a bass boost button are 10% off for the first time — get a pair for just $179.99
- Save $320 on an MSI Katana 17-inch gaming laptop, or save $235 on an ASUS ROG 16-inch model
- Samsung OLED smart TVs are on sale this week
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Max: $399 (reg. $549) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (reg. $399)
- 🚨 iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (new all-time low price)
- iPad mini: $379.99 (reg. $479) (all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $89 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $199 (reg. $249)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 🎧 Sonos Ace headphones just got a price cut for the first time ever! Read BGR’s Sonos Ace review to learn what makes them so great
- Other Sonos deals include the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off), the Sonos Ray soundbar for $179, the Sonos Move 2 for $359 ($90 off), and the Sonos Era 100 for $199 ($50 off)
- Google Pixel 9 deals:
- Pixel 9 (free $100 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro XL (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 (free $30 Amazon gift card)
- Get the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker on sale for $99, or the Bose TV Speaker soundbar for $199
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Get the myQ Smart Garage Door Controller for just $17.29, or upgrade to the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad for $57 instead of $100
- 🚨 Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- Now, there’s also another offer that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on household essentials. Take advantage of both offers for $35 in total credit!
- Anker Soundcore P20i Bluetooth earbuds are down to just $19.99 on sale, which explains why 10,000+ people have bought them so far this month
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is over $50 off today if you get a renewed console
- Score a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for $299.99, no contract needed
- Looking for more oomph? The Galaxy S24+ is $200 off at $799.99
- Amazon’s best-ever Fire TV device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is down to an all-time low of $39.99
- Only want the basics? Get the Roku Express instead for $19
- Blink’s newest Blink Mini 2 is down to its lowest price yet, just $29.99
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729)