Today's deals: 10% off new Sony ULT WEAR headphones, gaming laptops, Samsung OLED TVs, more

Published Aug 28th, 2024 9:38AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Wednesday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

Wednesday’s top daily deals include the first-ever discount on Sony’s hot new ULT WEAR headphones. They’re mid-range ANC headphones with a special button that boosts the bass. You’ll find plenty of other great deals in today’s roundup, including discounts on ASUS gaming laptops, Samsung OLED TVs, and more.

On top of all that, we have an awesome exclusive deal to share! Get the powerful new GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £499 instead of £729 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF).

Keep reading to check out all of our favorite deals of the day on Wednesday, August 28.

GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729) Promo Code BGR100OFF
Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729) Promo Code BGR100OFF
