Blazing-fast GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC has a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, and a huge $125 discount

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

Buying a mini PC used to mean making a pretty big compromise. You had to settle for slow performance and outdated components to get the compact size you wanted. That’s no longer the case, however, and it’s all thanks to major technological advancements and brands like GEEKOM.

The GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC is a Windows 11 Pro computer that packs beastly specs into an ultra-compact case. This blazing-fast Mini PC can handle productivity, streaming, AI, and even gaming like a full-blown tower PC. It packs the latest Intel processor and graphics, and it’s on sale right now with a huge exclusive discount for BGR readers only (coupon code bgrit13off).

Available on Amazon

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Before we get to all the nitty gritty details, take a quick look at the image below. This is an excellent illustration of how small the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC is on your desk.

The ultra-compact GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC on a desk. Image source: GEEKOM

Check out how small the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC is compared to the keyboard and mouse beside it. That’s no exaggeration — this tiny PC barely takes up any space on your desk. It can practically fit in the palm of your hand, and yet it’s blazing fast.

You’re probably wondering, “How fast can a tiny PC like that really be?” Well, I’m glad you asked.

The GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC’s impressive performance starts with a 13th-gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor. This latest-generation flagship Intel chipset features 14 cores, 20 threads, 24MB of cache, and clock speeds of up to 5.40 GHz. It’s an absolute monster, yet GEEKOM says that at 90 watts, it only uses about 25% as much energy as comparable tower PCs.

Working alongside the Core i9, you’ll find Intel Iris Xe graphics with support for up to four monitors. And we’re not talking about low-resolution screens here. The GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC can support two monitors at 8K and two more monitors at 4K, all at the same time.

If you’re worried about this Mini PC getting bogged down, that definitely shouldn’t be a concern. The IT13 comes with 32GB of dual-channel, 3,200MHz DDR4 RAM. That’s more than enough for most users, but it’s expandable to 64GB. You also get a huge 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD to store all your digital files.

GEEKOM’s IT13 Mini PC has connectivity covered. Image source: GEEKOM

Where connectivity is concerned, GEEKOM spared no expense on the IT13 Mini PC.

On the front of the case, you get two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports and a 3.5 mm headphone jack for audio. The computer has Bluetooth 5.2 support though, so you probably won’t need that audio jack.

Around back, the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC features two USB-C 4.0 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB 2.0 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, and a 2.5GbE LAN port. Plus, this unit comes with Wi-Fi 6E built right in, so you’ll get wireless data speeds of up to 3,600 Mbps.

Rounding things out is an integrated SD card reader for all you photographers out there.

Available on Amazon

It’s so wild to see all that power and performance packed into such a small PC case. We couldn’t believe how powerful it was in our tests, and users seem to agree.

“Wow! This mini PC packs so many amazing features into an extremely small form factor. Very impressive,” one reviewer wrote on Amazon. “The days of under-the-desk computer towers are gone! This little giant is small enough to fit on my desktop under my monitor. It is quiet (no fan noise), powerful, fast, and very functional. I use it primarily for office, accounting, music, and video creation.”

Another reviewer was shocked at how much better the GEEKOM IT13 is than the full-size tower PC it replaced: “I purchased the IT 13 mini in January and have been busy transferring software and data to the new unit. After my tower computer crashed, I concluded that I needed to downsize equipment. That decision came with the belief that I would also be cutting performance. I was wrong about that. The mini performs considerably better than the replaced machine.”

A view of the front and back of GEEKOM’s IT13 Mini PC. Image source: GEEKOM

With a retail price of just $849, the GEEKOM IT13 Mini PC packs tons of muscle into its tiny size. Right now, however, there’s an exclusive deal for BGR readers that makes this model even more affordable.

Use the coupon code bgrit13off between now and the end of the day on April 15, and you’ll save $125. That drops your cost to just $724, which is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this powerful Mini PC.

Just remember, this deal only lasts until the end of the day on Monday, April 15.