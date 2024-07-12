Exclusive deal: New Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum drops to $108

This is a sponsored article. All content and opinions expressed within are of the author.

With summer sales picking up and Prime Day 2024 right around the corner, people are getting ready to upgrade all sorts of devices around their homes. If you have a new vacuum cleaner on your list this year, however, we have some great news: You don’t need to wait for Prime Day to get one of the best deals of the season on a new cordless vacuum.

BGR readers have an exclusive offer that will slash a whopping 40% off the price of the hot new Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum. That drops your price to $107.99 instead of $180, making this one of the most impressive vacuum deals of the summer. Just be sure to use the exclusive coupon code BGRVC80 at checkout between now and July 20 to score this exclusive discount.

Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum with 450W motor & 38Kpa suction $107.99 (reg. $180) $107.88 with code BGRVC80

The Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum is one of the best new cordless stick vacuums we’ve come across so far in 2024. That’s saying a lot since the expert product reviewers at BGR test dozens of vacuum cleaner models each year.

We’ve used everything from high-end models that cost $1,500 or more to low-cost entry-level vacuums that are great for people who don’t want to spend a lot of money. That means we have the experience and expertise to recommend the right model for every budget — and right now, we would recommend the Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum to anyone shopping for an entry-level or mid-range model.

One of our favorite things about the Buture VC80 vacuum is the anti-tangle roller. People with long hair or pets know how much of a hassle it can be when the roller gets tangled on your vacuum cleaner. A 2-minute clean-up job suddenly becomes a half-hour struggle as you pull and cut all the hair off of your vacuum’s roller brush.

Thankfully, that’s not an issue with the Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum. The special anti-tangle design of the VC80’s roller brush does a great job of picking up long hair and passing it straight through to the intake tube without any tangles.

Apart from the roller design, the strong motor on this model also helps power through hair, as well as dirt and dust. The 450W motor provides an impressive 38Kpa of suction, which is in line with vacuum models that cost much more than the VC80.

Another feature we love on the Buture VC80 vacuum is the smart auto-adjust, which automatically switches vacuum modes depending on the surface you’re cleaning. That means you don’t have to adjust any settings as you vacuum across tile floors, hardwood flooring, and carpets or rugs.

This model has more great features that users will love, including one that’s so simple and yet so handy: a self-standing feature. Instead of having to lean your vacuum against something when you pause in the middle of a job, the Buture VC80 can stand upright on its own.

Other key features of the Buture VC80 include an impressive 55 minutes of battery life per charge, a nice big LCD touchscreen display, LED floor lighting, and more. Plus, it comes with several attachments, extra filters, and more.

At $179.99, the Buture VC80 Intelligent Cordless Vacuum is already one of the best cordless stick vacuums in its price range. Thanks to the exclusive deal that Buture is offering to BGR readers, however, the value is off the charts.

Instead of $180, BGR readers will pay just $107.99 when they use the exclusive coupon code BGRVC80 at checkout. Just remember, you’ll need to order yours by July 20 in order to get this deeply discounted price.