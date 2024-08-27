Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: $199 Apple iPad, $20 Anker earbuds, $300 Samsung Galaxy phone, $30 Blink Mini 2, more

Published Aug 27th, 2024
The countdown to Labor Day 2024 continues with more of the hottest deals of the season. Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen is back down to an all-time low of just $199, and Anker Soundcore P20i earphones are on sale for $19.99. For anyone in search of an excellent mid-range Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is just $299.99 unlocked.

We also have an exclusive deal this week for BGR readers only! You can get the powerful new GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £499 instead of £729 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF).

Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite daily deals from Tuesday, August 27.

GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729) Promo Code BGR100OFF
Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729) Promo Code BGR100OFF
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

