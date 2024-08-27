Today’s deals: $199 Apple iPad, $20 Anker earbuds, $300 Samsung Galaxy phone, $30 Blink Mini 2, more

The countdown to Labor Day 2024 continues with more of the hottest deals of the season. Apple’s iPad 9th-Gen is back down to an all-time low of just $199, and Anker Soundcore P20i earphones are on sale for $19.99. For anyone in search of an excellent mid-range Android phone, the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is just $299.99 unlocked.
We also have an exclusive deal this week for BGR readers only! You can get the powerful new GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £499 instead of £729 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF).
Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite daily deals from Tuesday, August 27.GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨EXCLUSIVE DEAL🚨 — Get the blazing-fast GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £499 instead of £729 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF)
- Anker Soundcore P20i Bluetooth earbuds are down to just $19.99 on sale, which explains why 10,000+ people have bought them so far this month
- Score a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for $299.99, no contract needed
- Looking for more oomph? The Galaxy S24+ is $200 off at $799.99
- Blink’s newest Blink Mini 2 is down to its lowest price yet, just $29.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- 🚨 iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (new all-time low price)
- AirPods Max: $399 (reg. $549) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (reg. $399)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: $79.99 (reg. $99) at Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon
- AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): $199 (reg. $249)
- AirPods (2nd-Gen): $89 (reg. $129) at Amazon and Walmart
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- 🎧 Sonos Ace headphones just got a price cut for the first time ever! Read BGR’s Sonos Ace review to learn what makes them so great
- Other Sonos deals include the Sonos Arc for $719 ($180 off), the Sonos Ray soundbar for $179, the Sonos Move 2 for $359 ($90 off), and the Sonos Era 100 for $199 ($50 off)
- Get the Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker on sale for $99, or the Bose TV Speaker soundbar for $199
- Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- Now, there’s also another offer that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on household essentials. Take advantage of both offers for $35 in total credit!
- The $120 Ninja Air Fryer Pro is on sale for $89.99
- Get the myQ Smart Garage Door Controller for just $17.29, or upgrade to the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad for $57 instead of $100
- Google Pixel 9 deals:
- Pixel 9 (free $100 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro XL (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 (free $30 Amazon gift card)
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is over $50 off today if you get a renewed console
- Crest 3D Whitestrips are 33% off at $29.99 for a 22-pack
- Amazon’s best-ever Fire TV device, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, is down to an all-time low of $39.99
- Only want the basics? Get the Roku Express instead for $19
- Get the $300 Google Nest Wifi Pro mesh wireless system with WiFi 6E for $194.99 on sale
- 🎧 Sonos Ace headphones just got a price cut for the first time ever! Read BGR’s Sonos Ace review to learn what makes them so great
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729)