Today’s deals: $3.75 smart plugs, $50 off Sonos Ace, $70 Oral-B electric toothbrush, $170 ASUS laptop, more

With Labor Day 2024 right around the corner, it’s no wonder that we found so many awesome daily deals on Thursday. Popular KMC smart plugs are only $3.75 each when you buy a 4-pack, and Oral-B iO electric toothbrushes start at $69.99. Plus, we found a best-selling ASUS laptop that’s on sale for just $169.99. And don’t forget the special sale that slashes $50 off Sonos Ace headphones for the first time ever.

In addition to those sweet sales, we have an exclusive offer for BGR readers only. You can get the powerful new GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £499 instead of £729 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF)!

This big roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, August 29.

GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729) Promo Code BGR100OFF

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Top Deals of the Day

More top deals

Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.

GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729) Promo Code BGR100OFF

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch Laptop - M1 chip - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD $649 (reg. $999) $649 at Walmart

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon