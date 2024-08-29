Today’s deals: $3.75 smart plugs, $50 off Sonos Ace, $70 Oral-B electric toothbrush, $170 ASUS laptop, more

With Labor Day 2024 right around the corner, it’s no wonder that we found so many awesome daily deals on Thursday. Popular KMC smart plugs are only $3.75 each when you buy a 4-pack, and Oral-B iO electric toothbrushes start at $69.99. Plus, we found a best-selling ASUS laptop that’s on sale for just $169.99. And don’t forget the special sale that slashes $50 off Sonos Ace headphones for the first time ever.
In addition to those sweet sales, we have an exclusive offer for BGR readers only. You can get the powerful new GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £499 instead of £729 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF)!
This big roundup has all of our favorite deals of the day on Thursday, August 29.GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨EXCLUSIVE DEAL🚨 — Get the blazing-fast GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC for $549 instead of $729 (US store, promo code BGR100OFF) or £499 instead of £729 (UK store, promo code BGR130OFF)
- Popular KMC smart plugs are down to just $3.75 each, which explains why more than 2,000 people have bought them this month
- 🎧 Sonos Ace headphones just got a price cut for the first time ever! Read BGR’s Sonos Ace review to learn what makes them so great
- This sale also includes the Sonos Arc ($180 off), the Sonos Ray soundbar ($100 off), the Sonos Move 2 ($90 off), and the Sonos Era 100 ($50 off)
- Make your dentist happy with the Oral-B iO electric toothbrush, which is on sale for $69.99
- The latest ASUS Vivobook Go is on sale for $169.99, down from $230
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Max: $399 (reg. $549) (all-time low price)
- 🚨 iPad 9th-Gen: $199 (reg. $329) (new all-time low price)
- iPad mini: $379.99 (reg. $479) (all-time low price)
- M1 MacBook Air: $649 (reg. $999) at Walmart and Best Buy
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $1,049 (reg. $1,299) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $699 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Series 9: $329 (reg. $399)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Google Pixel 9 deals:
- Pixel 9 (free $100 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel 9 Pro XL (free $200 Amazon gift card)
- Pixel Buds Pro 2 (free $30 Amazon gift card)
- 🎮 The Nintendo Switch OLED is over $50 off today if you get a renewed console
- Brand-new Sony ULT WEAR noise cancelling headphones with a bass boost button are 10% off for the first time — get a pair for just $179.99
- 🗑️ The Airdeer automatic self-bagging trash can is the best thing we’ve come across in a long time, and it’s on sale starting at $129.99
- Samsung OLED smart TVs are on sale this week
- TP-Link Archer BE3600 is the first-ever WiFi 7 router that costs less than $100! Time to future-proof your home network
- 🚨 Spend $80+ on household essentials you need anyway, and you’ll get a $20 Amazon credit
- There’s another offer that gets you a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $50+ on household essentials. Take advantage of both offers for $35 in total credit!
- Score a factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for $299.99, no contract needed
- Looking for more oomph? The Galaxy S24+ is $200 off at $799.99
- Save $320 on an MSI Katana 17-inch gaming laptop, or save $235 on an ASUS ROG 16-inch model
- Blink’s newest Blink Mini 2 is down to its lowest price yet, just $29.99
- Anker Soundcore P20i Bluetooth earbuds are down to just $19.99 on sale, which explains why 10,000+ people have bought them so far this month
- Google Pixel 9 deals:
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.GEEKOM GT13 Pro Mini PC (US Store) $549 (reg. $729)