iOS 18 release date: Here’s when you can expect the final version

After two months of beta testing, a public release of iOS 18 is just around the corner. With a release date expected for “later this fall,” it seems Cupertino will follow the trend and make this system available in September.

Unlike other years, Apple is simultaneously testing iOS 18 and iOS 18.1, the latter with Apple Intelligence features for iPhone 15 Pro users. With that, Cupertino took one of the most important features of the initial build of iOS 18. However, it made the beta test smoother, as there aren’t that many groundbreaking features to be added.

For example, Apple is revamping the Home Center, Control Center, and Lock Screen with more customization. There’s also a new Passwords app, an improved Calculator with Math Notes on the Notes app, and an all-new Photos app. Still, the feature people are looking forward to the most is Apple Intelligence, which is also in the early days of beta testing.

That said, as Apple recently released iOS 18 beta 7 to developers and public beta 5, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote on X that this is likely the final build from Apple, as there shouldn’t be changes to the Release Candidate build, expected a few weeks from now.

If Apple follows the trend, the iOS 18 release date is expected for September 18, the Monday after the Apple event. So far, rumors point to an iPhone 16 event on September 10. If that’s the case, iOS 18 should be available a few days before Apple starts to sell officially the new iPhone models.

Here’s when the company released the previous iOS official versions:

iOS 17 : September 18, 2023, in the following week after the iPhone event

: September 18, 2023, in the following week after the iPhone event iOS 16 : September 12, 2022, in the following week after the iPhone event

: September 12, 2022, in the following week after the iPhone event iOS 15 : September 20, 2021, in the following week after the iPhone event

: September 20, 2021, in the following week after the iPhone event iOS 14: September 16, 2020 (however, the iPhone was delayed a month due to the pandemic).

With that in mind, it’s only natural that the release date of iOS 18 will be the week after the iPhone event. These are the iPhone models that will get this new operating system:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

