Exclusive deal: Save $200 on the shockingly powerful GEEKOM A7 Mini PC

Getting your hands on a powerful Windows PC typically has two downsides. First, prices are often sky-high because all that power comes from expensive cutting-edge components. And second, you end up with a huge tower that takes up tons of space on your desk.

Thankfully, there’s a better option these days.

The GEEKOM A7 Mini PC is a shining example of the staggering power and performance that can be squeezed into a compact desktop computer. It measures just 4.43 inches x 4.43 inches x 1.46 inches, so it will end up having a smaller footprint on your desk than your keyboard. Despite how compact it is, however, it still offers incredible power thanks to an AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processor, AMD Radeon graphics, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

Best of all, BGR readers can use the exclusive coupon code bgra7off and slash the price to $649 from $849. That’s a massive $200 discount, and it’s the lowest price ever for this powerful mini PC.

The GEEKOM A7 Mini PC has such impressive specs that it’s almost hard to believe they’re real. Yet we’ve tested the A7 ourselves, and we can assure you that this compact Windows 11 Pro PC definitely delivers.

To start, the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC has an AMD Ryzen R9-7940HS 7000 Series processor. This thing is an absolute beast. Whether you need processing power to edit videos and play video games or you just want to future-proof your purchase, this is a fantastic chipset to get.

Here’s how the AMD R9-7940HS compares with other popular processors, according to CPUbenchmark.net:

Numbers don’t lie, and you can see that this processor is an absolute beast. In the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC, the 7940HS is clocked at up to 5.2GHz and has 8 cores, 16 threads, and 16MB of L3 cache.

Alongside that powerful processor, you also get AMD Radeon 780M graphics. That means you can have up to four 4K monitors connected at once, which is insane. We tested the A7 with two 4K monitors connected, and we were impressed by the fact that there was no lag at all, even when one monitor was playing 4K video.

This mini PC also packs a whopping 32GB of 5600MHz DDR5 RAM, as well as a 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe4.0*4 NVMe SSD. Lightning-fast RAM and a speedy SSD drive are both must-haves in a powerful PC.

Even though it’s so tiny, this powerful Windows 11 Pro mini PC has all the connectivity options you might want.

On the front of the compact GEEKOM A7 Mini PC case are two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones or speakers. Then you get the following ports on the back:

1 x USB 4 Gen3 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x RJ45 Ethernet

Plus, there’s a built-in SD card reader on the side. And where wireless connectivity is concerned, you get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 right out of the box.

The GEEKOM A7 Mini PC is powerful and fast, yet it’s wonderfully compact and very quiet. Believe it or not, this little computer is about 1/60th the size of a traditional desktop PC. That’s remarkable, especially when you consider all the cutting-edge tech that’s crammed into the A7.

At $849, the GEEKOM A7 is more than worth it. From now until May 5, however, there’s an exclusive deal that BGR readers can take advantage of.

Head over to GEEKOM’s website and use the coupon code bgra7off at checkout. When you do, you’ll knock $200 off the price of the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC, dropping your final cost to just $649.