iPhone 17 Pro renders highlight stunning new orange color

A new report from Majin Bu provides us with our first credible look at the potential color options for Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro. Bu sourced his report from accessory manufacturers who, historically speaking, have a strong track record when it comes to relaying iPhone colorways. Because there’s a business advantage to launching accessories early, manufacturers typically make a concerted effort to obtain iPhone color and size details from Apple’s supply chain months in advance. Put simply, rumors from accessory manufacturers are, more often than not, reliable.

All that said, let’s dive in. According to the report, Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro will be available in four distinct colors: black, dark blue, silver, and a brand new orange color.

iPhone 17 Pro color options Image source: Majin Bu

Based on the mockup provided by Bu above, the shade of orange is loud and vibrant, and is somewhat reminiscent of the Action button on the Apple Watch Ultra. It’s worth noting that a separate report claims that we might see a titanium gray as a fifth iPhone 17 Pro color option.

Not surprisingly, the iPhone 17 Pro color options are bolder than what we’ll likely see on the entry-level iPhone 17 lineup. As we covered earlier this week, the entry-level iPhone 17 will be available in black, white, steel gray, green, purple, and blue. Note that the green, purple, and blue hues will likely be on the lighter side.

Incidentally, Apple historically uses its iPhone Pro lineup to introduce a completely unique color. With the iPhone 11 Pro, for example, Apple introduced a Midnight Green option which, in my personal opinion, would be nice to see Apple bring back. With the iPhone 17 Pro, that unique color is orange.

iPhone 17 Air colors

Of course, Apple’s iPhone lineup this year will be unique insofar as we’ll reportedly see a brand new model — the iPhone 17 Air. As we’ve reported over the past few weeks, the iPhone 17 Air is poised to be the thinnest iPhone to date, with a thickness of just 5.5mm. To give you a sense of how thin that is, note that the thinnest iPhone to date is the iPhone 6, which measured in at just 6.9mm thick. At the same time, it’s worth pointing out that the iPhone 17 Air will be thicker around the camera bump.

Weight aside, the iPhone 17 Air will naturally be impressively light as well. Rumor has it that it will weigh just 145 grams. To give you a sense of how light that is, the iPhone SE 2 weighs just 145 grams. All told, the iPhone 17 Air will be positioned as a device for users who want the processing power of an iPhone Pro without the heft or bulk. In a way, the iPhone 17 Air will fill a gap that’s been open ever since Apple opted to do away with its iPhone mini line.

Specs wise, the iPhone 17 Air will reportedly ship with Apple’s next-gen A19 processor, and will boast a 6.6-inch 120Hz ProMotion display with 12GB of RAM. As for the colors, we’re hearing Apple will offer black, white, light blue, and light gold colorways.

iPhone 17 release window

Apple hasn’t yet officially announced when it’s going to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup. Still, there’s a growing consensus that the company’s iPhone event will take place during the week of September 8. And seeing as how most iPhone keynotes are either on Tuesday or Wednesday, it’s a safe bet Apple will introduce its iPhone 17 lineup on either September 9 or 10.

From there, it’s somewhat trivial to figure out when the iPhone will arrive in stores. Historically, Apple announces its new iPhone lineup early in the week, with pre-sales opening up on the following Friday. The official release then typically happens one week after that. In other words, there’s a strong chance that Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup will hit stores on Friday, September 19.

Lastly, as a quick recap, Apple’s anticipated iPhone 17 lineup will reportedly feature four distinct models. You’ll have the regular iPhone 17, the aforementioned iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The entry-level iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly both boast a display of 6.3 inches. The iPhone 17 Air will boast a 6.6-inch display while the gargantuan iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch display.