Tubi free movies: 19 movies you can watch for free in September

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming for free on Tubi in September, but below, we narrowed down the list to 19 of the best movies we could find. Whether you’re searching for comedies, dramas, thrillers, or something for the kids, we’ve got you covered.

Tubi movies coming in September 2024

Die Hard With a Vengeance

It’s almost impossible to top the original Die Hard, but the third entry comes close. Die Hard With a Vengeance ships John McClane (Bruce Willis) to New York City, where he teams up with shop owner and electrician Zeus Carver (Samuel L. Jackson) to stop a terrorist group from stealing gold bullion from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

Dredd

Speaking of Die Hard, Dredd is an action movie that takes place in a single location for the vast majority of its run time. Karl Urban stars as Judge Dredd, a law enforcement officer who patrols the dystopic metropolis of Mega-City One. In this 2012 flick, Dredd is tasked with taking down Ma-Ma, the drug lord who runs a 200-story apartment complex.

Pan’s Labyrinth

Written, directed, and produced by Guillermo del Toro, Pan’s Labyrinth takes place in Francoist Spain and follows ten-year-old Ofelia as she discovers a magical labyrinth full of mythical beings and has to complete a series of tasks to become immortal.

Here are 16 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in September:

3:10 To Yuma

8 Mile

Boyz N’ The Hood

The Fifth Element

Flamin’ Hot

Hacksaw Ridge

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hurt Locker

Independence Day

Maid In Manhattan

My Cousin Vinny

Ray

Ready Or Not

The Secret Life Of Pets

Slither

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Those are the highlights for the month of September. Be sure to check back in October when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for September.