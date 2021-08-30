5 Best Wireless Headphones 2021: earbuds, over-the-ear, more

Something you’re going to always need is a good pair of headphones. You’ll always want to be able to plug in or put on a pair of headphones in order to listen to music, drown out noise, or streaming something on device. Headphones give you a piece of serenity that allow you to escape. Get rid of the cords that can cause you to fumble around and get stuck on something. Connect to your devices wirelessly with a pair of wireless headphones. Whether they are in-ear or over-the-ear, you’re sure to find a pair that works for your needs and budget. We’ve highlighted some of the best wireless headphones below for you to take a look at.

Our picks for the best wireless headphones in-ear earbuds

If you look back at our site over the years, we have covered TOZO extensively. The TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds are one of our favorite options. These offer smart touch control and allow you to more conveniently pick and choose how you want to listen. They have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and help greatly improve the transmission speed. These are IPX8 waterproof with a Nano-coating that makes these ideal to wear while you’re sweating at the gym. The case itself is waterproof also. On a single charge, these will work for six hours and last up to 30 hours in the charging case.

Key Features:

IPX8 waterproof

Smart touch control

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

For a premium set of the best wireless headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre headphones have always offered killer sound and an eye-catching design, and they typically also come with a premium price tag. In the case of the BeatsX Wireless Earphones, however, you get best in-class sound quality and impressive battery life at a surprisingly reasonable price point. Wrap these around your neck and get ready to crank out music from your Android or iOS device. These offer up to eight hours of battery life and Fast Fuel, which delivers two hours of playback on five minutes of charging. You can take calls and control your music with RemoteTalk. The Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort with being easy to carry.

Key Features:

Fast Fuel

RemoteTalk

Flex-Form cable

Find a pair of true wireless earbuds

Master & Dynamic took its time developing the Master & Dynamic MW07, and we’re glad they did because they are well worth the wait. These boast high-performance 10mm beryllium drivers for the sound you want. It takes almost no time pair these, as they has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. You can take clear phone calls, thanks to the two beamforming microphones. The silicone fit wing design gives you an extra secure wear every time. These isolate noise and outside ambient sounds. The charging case holds three additional charges for 14 hours of listening. You can choose between seven colors.

Key Features:

Boast high-performance 10mm beryllium drivers

Two beamforming mics

14 hours of listening

A more premium option for over-ear headphones

The Bowers & Wilkins PX active noise cancelling wireless headphones are the best premium headphones on the market right now. It is actually adaptive noise cancellation, giving you perfect sound. You can actually pick what level of battery life you want, based on the modes you choose. Without active noise cancellation, you can get up to 50 hours on a single charge. It will pause the music if you lift up an ear cup, as it is interactive and responsive. The drivers are subtly angled to provide a more natural stereo perspective.

Key Features:

Subtly angled drivers

50 hours of playtime

Adaptive noise cancellation

Keep them on your ears without worrying about discomfort

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones are about as comfortable of a pair of headphones as you’ll find. They boast three levels of world-class noise cancellation for better listening experience. You can control them with Alexa, giving you voice access to music and more. At any volume, the music and sound performance is balanced. With noise-rejecting dual mics, you’ll have clear sound and voice pickup. This can deliver an audio-only version of augmented reality, opening up even more possibilities of what to do with them. The Bluetooth pairing is hassle-free. The USB cable that is included is 12″ in length. This will allow you to process Bose updates. The ear cups are plush and soft, keeping your ears comfortable.

Key Features:

Noise-rejecting dual mics

Alexa voice controls

Three levels of noise cancellation

