Best Black Friday Best Buy deals: Everything we know so far

Black Friday isn’t far off. All kinds of retailers are prepping their excellent Black Friday deals, and we’re expecting great deals on TVs, laptops, smart home devices, headphones, and more. Best Buy in particular is expected to offer hundreds of incredible deals. In fact, there will likely be so many deals that it may be hard to find the right ones for you. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Black Friday deals from Best Buy.

Black Friday itself takes place on November 26, so it may be some time before we get some actual Black Friday Best Buy deals. Still, deals will likely start trickling in before the big event — so stay tuned. We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get more information about Black Friday deals from Best Buy.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Best Buy’s Black Friday deals. Alternatively, check out our full coverage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Best Buy Black Friday vs Cyber Monday deals

Traditionally, Black Friday has been the way to get the best in-store deals, while Cyber Monday has served as a way to get great deals online. In recent years, however, things have shifted a little. These days, you can find excellent online deals on Black Friday too. That will likely be accelerated this year, due to the fact that fewer people want to shop in-store (and brave large crowds) due to the ongoing pandemic.

Ultimately, we expect the deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to be similar in how good they are. That said, specific products that are discounted on Black Friday may not also be discounted on Cyber Monday. In other words, if you see a great deal for an item on Black Friday, it’s worth taking advantage of it.

Last year’s Best Buy Black Friday deals

Last year, Best Buy offered a ton of excellent Black Friday deals. That included excellent deals on TVs, like a TCL 55-inch TV, which was available for $250, or $150 off its normal price. There were also great deals on the Samsung Galaxy A21 smartphone, which was available for $200, or $50 its normal price. Even the Sonos Move smart speaker was available at a discount — $300, instead of $400.

Best Buy’s best deals right now

Don’t want to wait for Black Friday? Best Buy is offering a series of great deals right now. Here’s a selection of some of the best Best Buy deals you can take advantage of right away.