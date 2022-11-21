Best Buy Black Friday ad 2022: Deals on iPhone 14, AirPods, TVs, more

After the Target Black Friday ad, Best Buy posted its Black Friday 2022 ad online. In the process, the retailer revealed hundreds of exciting deals that will be available online and in stores this week through Friday. Many discounts are available immediately and will run through the end of the day on November 26th.
Best Buy Black Friday sale: Start date and end date
Like other big-name retailers, Best Buy will run a new round of early Black Friday deals all week. The discounted prices will be available in stores and online, although buyers should know that Best Buy stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (November 24th).
According to the online ad, Best Buy’s Black Friday deals will run until the end of the day on Saturday, November 26th. But Best Buy will reveal additional discounts on November 24th, so buyers will want to check back for different price cuts in a few days.
Exciting deals from Best Buy’s Black Friday 2022 ad
Best Buy has highlighted plenty of Black Friday deals in its 2022 ad. You’ll find some of the best ones below, and they’re already available to purchase at these discounted prices.
All of these deals are good while supplies last, so you should act fast if you want any of the most popular gadgets and electronics.
Consoles and games
- Save up to $70 on select Meta Quest 2 plus 2 iconic games included
- $249.99 Xbox Series X 512GB All-Digital console (save $50)
TV
- $1,999.99 86-inch LG – 86″ Class 83 Series QNED Mini- LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $1,000)
- $1,597.99 85-inch Samsung – 85″ Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV (save $302)
- $999.99 75-inch Sony_- 75″ Class X80K Series LED 4K HDR Smart Google TV (save $200)
- $579.99 75-inch Samsung – 75″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $270)
- $549.99 70-inch LG – 70″ Class UP7070 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV (save $100)
- $999.99 65-inch Sony – 65″ Class BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TV (save $300)
- $547.99 65-inch Samsung – 65″ Class 8000 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $102)
- $399.99 60-inch Samsung – 60″ Class TU690T Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (save $150)
- $999.99 55-inch Samsung – 55″ Class The Frame QLED 4k Smart Tizen TV (save $500)
- $369.99 55-inch Hisense – 55″ Class U6GR Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Roku TV (save $230)
Smartphones and tablets
- Save 5% instantly on iPhone 14 Pro plus save up to $800 with qualified activation and trade-in of iPhone 12 or newer
- Save 5% instantly on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, plus save up to $1.000 with qualified activation and trade-in of iPhone 12 or newer
- Save up to $1,300 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z series smartphone with a qualified in-store trade-in
- Save up to $1,200 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Series smartphone
- Save up to $400 on an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 smartphone
- Save $300-$400 on select iPad Pro tablets
- Save $100 on select iPad mini (6th gen) tablet
- Save up to 50% on select Amazon tablets
- $749.99 Pixel 7 Pro (save $100)
- $499 Pixel 7 (save $100.99)
- $349.99 Galaxy A53 (save $100)
- $299 Pixel 6a (save $150)
Wearables
- Save up to $150 on select Apple Watch models
- Save up to $100 on select Smartwatches and fitness trackers
- $228 Sony – WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones (save $121.99)
- $199.99 AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (save $50)
- $178 Sony – WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones (save $101.99)
- $159.99 AirPods (3rd generation) with Lightning charging case (save $10)
- $149.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling over-the-ear headphones (save $200)
- $99.99 AirPods (2nd generation) with charging case (save $30)
- $89.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones (save $60)
Smart Home
Laptops and Desktops
- Save $500 on select MacBook models
- Save $430 on select Surface Pro models
- $2,199 16-inch MacBook Pro laptop (save $500)
- $1,599 14-inch MacBook Pro laptop (save $400)
- $1,399.99 13-inch Surface Pro 9 touchscreen laptop (save $200)
- $1,049 13.6-inch MacBook Air (2022) laptop (save $150)
- $799.99 13.3-inch MacBook Air (2021) laptop (save $200)
- $799.99 15.6-inch HP Victus Gaming Laptop (save $300)
- $499.99 14-inch HP Pavilion X360 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (save $330)
- $299.99 15.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad 3i touchscreen laptop (save $200)
- $99 11.6-inch Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook (save $90)
As with other Black Friday ads we’ve covered, the above deals only scratch the surface of the discounted tech products available from Best Buy this year. Make sure you check the full Black Friday 2022 ad at this link to see all the available discounts.