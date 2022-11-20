Target Black Friday ad 2022: iPhone 14, Pixel 6a, PS5, & AirPods deals

Black Friday 2022 is less than a week away, with the big November 25th sale approaching fast. We’ve been showing you plenty of exciting early deals that are already available online from various retailers. In what follows, we will cover the Target Black Friday 2022 ad and some of its best tech deals.
Target’s Black Friday sale schedule
Target announced that its Black Friday sale starts almost a week early, on November 20th. The sale will cover more than 1 million items and end a day after Black Friday, on November 26th.
Online sales will begin Sunday (November 20th). Then, Target stores will close on Thanksgiving Day (November 24th), although online sales will continue.
Retail stores will open on November 25th for the big Black Friday sales. But buyers can shop online for their chosen discounts, assuming there’s enough stock. Sales will then end on Saturday (November 26th).
Target also posted online its weekly ad covering the Black Friday sale period.
Tech deals from Target Black Friday 2022 ad
In what follows, we’re going to cover some of the exciting deals that Target advertises in its Black Friday ad. Some of these deals will be available all week, assuming stock doesn’t sell out. Others won’t go live until Thursday. Either way, you should act fast, or you might miss out.
Consoles and games
- $559.99 PlayStation 5 bundle
- $299.99 Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle
- $349.99 Meta Quest 2 VR headset (save $50)
- $249.99 Select Xbox Series S (save $50) and get a $50 Target Gift Card
TV and media player deals
- $629.99 75-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $670)
- $549.99 70-inch Vizio Class M6 Series Smart 4K QLED UHD HDR TV (save $300) and get a $25 Target Gift Card
- $549.99 70-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $200)
- $459.99 65-inch Vizio Class M6 Series Smart 4K QLED UHD HDR TV (save $260) and get a $25 Target Gift Card
- $549.99 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $250)
- $449.99 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $200)
- $449.99 65-inch LG Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $130)
- $329.99 65-inch Element Roku TV Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $300)
- $799.99 55-inch LG OLED Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $600)
- $349.99 55-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $280)
- $349.99 55-inch LG Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $80)
- $299.99 50-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $50)
- $269.99 50-inch TCL Roku Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $230)
- $269.99 50-inch Hisense 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV (save $40)
- $249.99 43-inch LG Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $80)
- $249.99 43-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD HDR TV (save $40)
- $24.99 Amazon Fire TV Stick (save $25)
- $19.99 Google Chromecast with Google TV HD (save $10)
- $17.99 Roku Express HD (save $12)
Smartphones and tablets
- Get up to $300 off with a qualified purchase of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14
- $399.99 iPad mini (6th generation) (save $100)
- $349.99 Galaxy A53 (save $100) – offers extends through December 3rd online
- $299 Pixel 6a (save $150)
- $279.99 iPad (9th generation) (save $50)
- $149.99 32GB Galaxy Tab A9 tablet (save $80)
- $54.99 10-inch 32GB Amazon Fire 10 tablet (save $55)
- $54.99 7-inch 16GB Amazon Fire 7 kids tablet (save $55)
Wearables
- Save up to $300 off with a qualified purchase of Apple Watch Series 7
- $199.99 AirPods Pro (2nd generation) (save $50)
- $199.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earbuds (save $30)
- $179.99 Sony Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds (save $100)
- $169.99 Samsung Watch 4 (save $30)
- $159.99 Beats Fit Pro true wireless noise-canceling earbuds (save $40)
- $149.99 Beats Studio 3 wireless noise-canceling headphones (save $200)
- $149.99 Powerbeats Pro (save $100)
- $129.99 Sony LinkBuds S true wireless Bluetooth earbuds (save $70)
- $119.99 Garmin Venu Sq. (save $80)
- $99.99 Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones (save $100)
- $99.99 Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 earbuds (save $50)
- $99.95 Fitbit Versa 2 (save $50)
- $89.99 Beats Studio Buds true wireless noise canceling earbuds (save $60)
- $89.99 AirPods (2nd generation) (save $40)
- $49.99 JBL Tune 230 wireless noise-canceling earbuds (save $50)
Laptops and Desktops
- $589.99 15.6-inch HP Victus gaming laptop (save $240)
- $399.99 14-inch Acer touchscreen convertible laptop (save $300)
- $369.99 15.6-inch Lenovo Ideapad 3i laptop (save $260)
- $299.99 14-inch Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop (save $240)
- $99.99 11.6-inch Acer touchscreen Chromebook laptop (save $150)
Remember to check Target’s full Black Friday 2022 ad, which has 71 pages of deals and discounts from various product categories.